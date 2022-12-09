Back

M'sia baby dies on bus en route to hospital 6 hours away

No hospital in village.

Belmont Lay | December 09, 2022, 03:30 AM

A woman in Sarawak, Malaysia attempted to bring her baby from a small town to the hospital for treatment, only for the infant to stop breathing en route to the destination some 395km away -- or six hours by bus.

A video of the mother cradling the baby after it had stopped breathing has been put up online.

The incident took place on Dec. 5.

The age of the infant was variously reported by Malay language media as either four months old or nine months old, with a photo showing the baby likely to be much older than four months of age.

What video showed

The mother and child were apparently at a pit stop along the way to the hospital, and the woman discovered her baby was no more.

The woman and child hailed from the small town of Julau, which apparently did not have hospitals.

They were making their way to Kuching, Sarawak to seek medical help.

It was not clear what was ailing the child.

The 19-second clip of the mother cradling her baby, who had by then stopped moving and breathing, was shot by a fellow passenger.

As the woman held her baby close to her body, she had to support the infant's head with one hand to keep it upright.

She then gently kissed the baby on the forehead and gave a blank look.

Around her, a few adults were seen with their hands outstretched in her direction, apparently in an attempt to console her.

It was reported that a community chief then offered the mother RM300 (S$92.73) and assisted her in bringing the child to a medical centre.

