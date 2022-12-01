Convenience store outside KSL City Mall in JB is a snack heaven

Snackers who are in Johor Bahru, here's a convenience store to check out.

Located opposite of KSL City Mall, Avery-Day offers a wide variety of Japanese and Chinese snacks and drinks.

Snacks galore

With snacks as far as the eye can see, we don't even know where to start.

Here are some snapshots of what are in store:

Look at these giant bags of potato fries.

There is also warm food at the counter if you're looking for light supper.

While you may enjoy the variety of products, do note that they may not necessarily be cheaper as compared to buying it in Singapore or online.

Ice creams

Ice cream lovers will be spoilt with choices, as there is also a plenty of ice creams to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Keep an eye out for the Lotus Biscoff ice cream and Chicecream.

Branding themselves as the China's Magnum, the ice cream is however more known for its resistance towards heat.

Sitting area

The convenience store has a second floor where you can sit back, relax and chow down on the snacks.

So if you need a break from all the shopping at KSL City Mall, here's a place to keep in mind.

Details

Address: No 2, Jalan Rusa 6, Taman Abad 80250, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 9am-12am, Daily

All photos by Zheng Zhangxin