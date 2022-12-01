Back

Australia 1 Denmark 0: Australia qualifies for World Cup last 16, Denmark crashes out

Australia qualifies for the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

Belmont Lay | December 01, 2022, 03:18 AM

Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in their Group D World Cup match, sending the Socceroos through to the last 16 of a World Cup -- for the first time since 2006.

This result means the Danes have crashed out.

The Aussies will now face the winner of Group C, which could be Poland, Argentina or Saudi Arabia.

How the match went

The sole goal by Mathew Leckie destroyed Denmark's hopes as they needed to win the match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday to progress.

A resolute Australian defence kept the Danes at bay throughout.

The game remained goalless at half time.

Leckie broke the deadlock on the hour mark.

A through ball found Leckie on the left with space and he sent Danish full-back Joakim Maehle one way and another, before slotting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel into the far corner.

The Danes pushed hard for the remaining 30 minutes.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, the referee awarded Denmark a penalty for a foul on Kasper Dolberg.

But it was overturned after the flag was raised for offside.

Denmark finished last

Australia finished second in Group D, behind France and ahead of Tunisia.

The Danes, semi-finalists in last year’s Euro 2020, finished bottom of the group.

In 2006, Australia crashed out of the round of 16 to eventual champions Italy after a 1-0 loss.

According to the Fifa ranking, Denmark are 10th, while Australia are 38th.

