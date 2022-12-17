Ash Ketchum ends 25-year journey after finally becoming a Pokémon master

The Pokémon Company group announced on Dec. 16 a new Pokémon animated series that will follow new characters and a new storyline.

This new series will debut in 2023 following the conclusion of "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series", which will mark the end of Ash Ketchum's journey on Pokémon.

Ash Ketchum's journey began 25 seasons ago in 1997 when he set out to be the very best like no one ever was. With his trusty Pikachu at his side, the two battled all the way to the World Coronation Series. Finally, after 25 years, Ash won the Pokémon World Championship on Nov. 11.

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

Ash's iconic win took over Tokyo as his victory was aired in Shibuya with the news that Ash officially became a Pokémon Master.

The English voice actress of Ash Ketchum took to Twitter to share her thoughts on what she felt was an extraordinary privilege to lend her voice to the iconic Pokémon trainer.

"No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he'll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come."

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

The new series will feature two new protagonists named Liko and Roy. Set in Paldea, the series will feature the new starter Pokémons from the latest video games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

"Fans can also look forward to what's to come in the new animated series, which will represent everything they love about Pokémon animation, including action, adventure, friendship and Pokémon," the Pokémon Company said in their press release.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

To commemorate the end of Ash's journey, an 11-episode epilogue series titled "Pokémon Journeys in the West" will tell the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu's story, reported the BBC. These episodes will air on Jan. 13, 2023, and give fans a glimpse at what the future has in store for Ash and Pikachu.

These special episodes are also an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have stuck by Ash and Pikachu throughout their adventures, the Pokémon Company said.

Top photo from Twitter