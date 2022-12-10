Argentina beats Netherlands on penalties, will face Croatia in 2022 World Cup semi-finals

Argentina has beaten the Netherlands on penalties, after a 2-2 draw.

This means the South American team will move on to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while the Netherlands are out of the tournament.

Netherlands equalises at the last minute

The match on Dec. 10 morning (3am SGT) saw Argentina take the lead in the first half with a goal from Nahuel Molina.

Argentina are ahead at the break!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

In the 73rd minute, Lionel Messi doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot.

But in the 83rd minute, Wout Weghorst pulled one back for the Netherlands.

Weghorst pulls a goal back! 🇳🇱



GAME ON! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Argentina maintained their lead till the 90th minute, but they still needed to get through an extra 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Thousands of Argentina fans in the stadium were already celebrating as the clock approached the 100th minute.

However, things took a dramatic turn when the Netherlands were awarded a free kick, and Weghorst scored a last-minute equaliser for his team.

The entire stadium fell silent as the referee blew the whistle for full-time.

Match moved to extra time, and penalties

The match moved on to extra time with the score at 2-2.

Both teams were then forced to fight for their place in the semi-finals through a penalty shootout.

The Netherlands missed their first two penalties, giving Argentina an advantage.

Argentina striker Lautaro Martínez was left to take the decisive penalty and he calmly kicked the ball into the back of the net, securing his side the win.

Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals.

Top images via FIFA.