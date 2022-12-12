Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys concert in Singapore sold out within an hour of it going on sale.

The concert, which will be held at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023, will see the British indie rock band perform in Singapore for the very first time.

Tickets sold out

Tickets for the concert started going on sale at 10am on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Prices range from S$108 to S$248.

When Mothership checked the ticketing website, tickets across all the categories appeared to have been sold out.

Ticketmaster Singapore stated on its website at around 10:45am that tickets were "currently not available".

Scalpers selling tickets on Carousell

Scalpers have since taken to Carousell to resell the tickets at much higher prices.

One scalper was selling a Cat 1 ticket for a whopping S$2,000.

Top images via Arctic Monkeys/Twitter & Carousell.