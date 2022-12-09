Arctic Monkeys performing first-time ever at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023

Arctic Monkeys are going to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023 as part of an Asia tour next year.

It will be the first time the UK band will play in Singapore and the other Southeast Asian cities.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 12 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

The seating plan has been released and tickets go for S$108 to S$248.

Both seated and standing tickets are available.

The Asia tour will begin after their tour in Australia and New Zealand at the end of December 2022.

They will then head to Europe, the UK and Ireland from April to July.

They will then tour North America in September and October.

Arctic Monkeys was formed in 2002.

The band consists of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley, Matt Helders and previously, Andy Nicholson.

