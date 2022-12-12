Back

Anwar says Cabinet members involved in corruption will be fired immediately

Zero corruption.

Keyla Supharta | December 12, 2022, 05:44 PM

Events

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned his Cabinet ministers that anyone involved in bribery or misuse of power will be fired immediately.

Speaking at an event with religious leaders and Muslim preachers at the Seri Pedana Complex on Sunday (Dec. 11), Anwar said that he had informed the cabinet ministers he had chosen there should be no corruption.

"I have also informed all component party leaders that if any minister is involved in corruption, I will seek their mandate to sack them immediately," he said, according to the Malay Mail.

He also addressed cynicism and dispute about the "law of the country and the morality of leaders". He confirmed he had never "given any guarantee to anyone to signify that we (politicians) are free from any punishment".

"We need to prove that politics is not an opportunity [to gain] riches, [or] to show greatness [or to be] conceit, or [even] to enrich our relatives."

Criticised by Muhyiddin for "kleptocracy"

Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the leader of the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition, had previously accused Anwar of being a kleptocrat.

He called Anwar's appointment of Ahmad Zahid as his deputy prime minister a compromise of the principles of good governance he preached during his campaign.

Zahid, the chairman of the Barisan Nasional coalition, was instrumental in paving the way for Anwar to become prime minister, after allying his MPs to Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition.

This enabled Anwar to obtain a majority in parliament.

Zahid is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering and is expected to stand trial in Jan. 2023.

Will not compromise on anti-corruption drive

Anwar had previously maintained that he would not compromise on an anti-corruption drive.

Speaking at a press conference on Dec. 5, he said that one must be prepared to be truly transparent and be investigated in order to get to the bottom of corruption.

He also revealed recently that his cabinet will be taking a 20 per cent pay cut and he himself will not be drawing any salary as either Prime Minister or Finance Minister.

