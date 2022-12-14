Back

Anwar wants 'meaningful' talks with S'pore over Pedra Branca

The sovereignty of Pedra Branca is considered by Singapore to be already settled.

Tan Min-Wei | December 14, 2022, 07:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has instructed Malaysia's Attorney General to look into the country's claims over Pedra Branca.

Prompt and meaningful discussions between friendly countries

Anwar was speaking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to Bernama, Anwar said that "as it stands", Pedra Branca has been been awarded to Singapore by the International Court of Justice.

Anwar asked Attorney-General Idrus Harun for an explanation on the "controversial" claim, and "any other arising implications".

Describing the relationship between Singapore and Malaysia as that of "friendly nations", Anwar said that he wants the government to look into the matter so "that there can be more meaningful negotiations with Singapore".

Long running issue

The sovereignty of Pedra Branca is considered by Singapore to be already settled, especially after Malaysia's 2018 withdrawal of its bid to challenge the 2008 ICJ ruling which awarded the island to Singapore.

However, the issue came to the forefront yet again in June 2022, when the Sultan of Johor slammed the Malaysian federal government for withdrawing its bid, saying that the state had been "treated like a stepchild".

The sultan used the Pedra Branca issue to illustrate the "lackadaisical attitude" of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government, which was also a Pakatan Harapan government.

This prompted a sharp retort from Mahathir, who said the loss of the island was "no big deal".

In October 2022, then Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as reported by Bernama, said that his cabinet was to proceed with legal action at the ICJ over a number of islands including Pedra Branca.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in reply that Singapore would "robustly defend its sovereignty" over the island, and would deal with "whatever legal action" Malaysia pursued.

Bernama claimed that the Sultan of Johor's comments were the inciting factor for Anwar's announcement.

It is unclear to what degree this indicates that the Pedra Branca issue is being revived in Malaysia due to domestic politics between the federal government and state rulers.

Related stories

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

Man, 43, arrested for for suspected drink driving after crashing into Geylang lok lok place

A shop assistant was injured and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

December 14, 2022, 09:23 PM

Ho Ching: Buying an HDB flat akin to paying same rent without inflation in advance for decades

The amount one needs to pay for housing can be held constant over long periods of time.

December 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

MRT lady who made racist comments acquitted of all charges after being assessed to have delusionary disorder

AGC said that the lady's disorder caused her to be impaired in her social judgment and accentuated any prejudice that she may have against others.

December 14, 2022, 08:27 PM

1,335 trips on Thomson-East Coast Line erroneously overcharged S$0.06

Affected commuters will either be automatically refunded or issued e-vouchers.

December 14, 2022, 08:00 PM

Morocco only conceded 1 goal this 2022 World Cup so far -- an own goal

Will France be able to break the Moroccan defence?

December 14, 2022, 06:57 PM

Taiwan team waving Taiwan flag in breakdancing event apparently caused China team to quit

A matter of national sovereignty for the Chinese team.

December 14, 2022, 06:38 PM

Hong Kong drops Covid-19 curbs for arrivals, scraps health app, loosens measures

Opening up.

December 14, 2022, 05:59 PM

Serangoon coffee shop charges S$0.50 for hot water, patrons bring tea leaves & cereal from home & occupy seats

Uniquely Singaporean.

December 14, 2022, 05:49 PM

Ex-sec school coach, 67, found guilty of kissing former student while they were alone in City Plaza

A judge found the man's testimony to be unreliable.

December 14, 2022, 05:47 PM

Bouldering noob tries to find out why it feels like everyone’s climbing in S’pore these days

No longer a niche, “extreme” sport.

December 14, 2022, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.