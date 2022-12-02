'Do not make a slanderous narrative': M'sia PM Anwar Ibrahim denies buying S$1,700 LV shoes

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denied the accusation that he had purchased a pair of Louis Vuitton loafers worth more than RM5,500 (S$1,700).

Called out for "purchasing" RM5,500 shoes

He said that the shoes were gifted to him by the Sultan of Johor two years ago. “It’s fine if you want to question me, but do not make a slanderous narrative,” he said in his Twitter post.

Anwar’s denial was a response to an earlier tweet that called him out for swapping his chappels (a kind of sandals usually made from leather) for Louis Vuitton shoes.

Pung pang pung pang tolak S600 Mercedes, pakai Chapal…

Hari ni dah upgred ke kasut berharga lebih daripada RM5,500….

Masyukkkkkkk PM #KitaBoleh pic.twitter.com/gSzMGtiH0N — Naratif Rakyat 🇲🇾 (@NaratifRakyat) November 28, 2022

The tweet calls out Anwar for “upgrading to shoes costing more than RM5,500” despite rejecting an S600 Mercedes and wearing chappels to the office.

A reply to the tweet, however, pointed out that Anwar appeared to be wearing the same pair of shoes during his swearing-in ceremony.

Anwar, who became the country's 10th prime minister, recently cancelled an order for a new Mercedes S600 limousine made by the Prime Minister’s Department, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He rejected using the Mercedes as his official car, opting to use “any car that’s available” instead. Anwar was also spotted wearing chappals to work on his first day at the office.

The culture of gifting souvenirs must stop

A day after his clarification, Anwar reminded all parties not to give him any souvenirs and that such culture must stop.

“I appreciate the good intentions of all my brothers and sisters, but this is not in line with the management and leadership ethics and it burdens the people.”

Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister

Anwar became Malaysia's new prime minister on Nov. 24, after five days of deadlock.

During the general election, he vowed not to take a salary if appointed as prime minister, saying it was an act of solidarity with people who were struggling with the rising cost of living.

