Season 2 of Japanese hit series 'Alice in Borderland' returning to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2022

Japanese science fiction thriller drama "Alice in Borderland" is back for Season 2 this Thursday, Dec. 22.

After the show premiered to eager audiences in December 2020, Netflix confirmed in January 2021 that the hit series would have a second season.

The show centres around a listless, unemployed and obsessed gamer named Ryohei Arisu, who somehow got transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands, which looks like an eerie, emptied-out version of Tokyo.

He was then forced to take part in a series of sadistic games to survive.

Season 2 sees six new cast members.

Popular actor Tomohisa Yamashita portrays the role of Ginji Kyuma.

His character is a nudist who worked as a musician before being transported to the dystopian ghost town.

Yuri Tsunematsu plays Akane Heiya, a mysterious archer.

A hugely entertaining series, the show is often compared to another hit series "Squid Game", which captured audiences worldwide.

You can see the trailer for Season 2 here:

