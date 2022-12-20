Season 2 of Japanese hit series 'Alice in Borderland' returning to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Japanese science fiction thriller drama "Alice in Borderland" is back for Season 2 this Thursday, Dec. 22.
After the show premiered to eager audiences in December 2020, Netflix confirmed in January 2021 that the hit series would have a second season.
The show centres around a listless, unemployed and obsessed gamer named Ryohei Arisu, who somehow got transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands, which looks like an eerie, emptied-out version of Tokyo.
He was then forced to take part in a series of sadistic games to survive.
Season 2 sees six new cast members.
📸 : + cast || alice in borderland S2 (december 2022)#今際の国のアリス #今際の国のアリスseason2 #AliceInBorderland2 pic.twitter.com/VbgobVrsG9— ʟᴀʟᴀɪɴᴇ ♥️ ɪɴᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏʀᴅᴇʀʟᴀɴᴅs ♠️ (@yullaineedesu) June 19, 2022
Popular actor Tomohisa Yamashita portrays the role of Ginji Kyuma.
His character is a nudist who worked as a musician before being transported to the dystopian ghost town.
Yuri Tsunematsu plays Akane Heiya, a mysterious archer.
A hugely entertaining series, the show is often compared to another hit series "Squid Game", which captured audiences worldwide.
You can see the trailer for Season 2 here:
Top image via Netflix
