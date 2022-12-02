Bus stop at Admiralty MRT station can't keep rain out during heavy downpour

When it rains, it pours.

And at the bus stop at Admiralty MRT station, it apparently gets all splashy and wet whenever the heavens open.

So much so the wet weather situation during one particularly rainy day was caught on video and put up on Facebook on Nov. 28.

What video showed

The video showed water seeping through the two ends of the bus stop shelter, causing water to fall to the ground and pool at the areas where commuters would otherwise have stood at.

The seats towards the front end of the bus stop also appeared wet as a result.

The commuters seen waiting for the bus ended up having to stand at areas that were relatively dry.

The purpose of the video, it appeared, was to highlight the shortcoming of the design of the bus stop, which is connected to the MRT station beside it, and how the area became a narrower and smaller strip of shelter due to the water seeping in from both ends.

Comments on the post suggested that the situation could be due to a combination of factors, but it was chiefly caused by the heavy rain and windy conditions.

Design of shelter

Shin Min Daily News reported that based on observations, there are two layers of overlapping shelters at the bus station -- with the longer shelter extending over the shorter side.

However, there is a gap between these two layers, which results in rainwater landing on the shelters but flowing in between them and falling onto the ground.

According to the Chinese media, a convenience stall staff in the vicinity said the bus stop is prone to water seepages on rainy days.

Moreover, it takes about an hour for the water that had accumulated on the ground to be drained off.

A resident in the area said the solution was for commuters to take shelter at the MRT station beside the bus stop if the rain is heavy.

"As the bus stop is quite large, it takes a long time for the water to dry up," he added.

Shin Min reported that a resident noted that the bus stop has been this way for more than 10 years.

Admiralty MRT station first opened in 1996.

In the comments section of the video, commenters also pointed out that similar issues have occurred at bus stops in Queenstown, Yishun, and Canberra.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is currently conducting an investigation in order to rectify the issue, Shin Min reported.

Top photo via Facebook