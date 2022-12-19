Back

Argentina jerseys resold for as much as S$788 on Carousell

'Extraordinary demand' worldwide.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 19, 2022, 12:43 AM

In the run up to the World Cup final, fans supporting Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to get their hands on the iconic white and blue striped jersey.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson of Adidas said they faced an "extraordinary demand" for the Adidas Argentina World Cup jerseys worldwide.

"We have very low stock in some countries," they added.

Argentina was the only Adidas-sponsored team among the last 16 of World Cup 2022.

Just a few days before the finals, new listings on Carousell by sellers in Singapore were selling the jerseys for up to S$700.

Here are some screenshots taken on Dec. 18 night:

