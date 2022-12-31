Gas fire in Tuas claims life of Indian national, S'pore workplace deaths rise to 46 in 2022

A 38-year-old Indian national died in a fire at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 on Dec. 30, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The address corresponds to Asia Technical Gas Co. (Pte)Ltd, a company dealing in industrial gases, gas pipelines, and gas cylinders.

The likely cause of the fire, according to preliminary investigation, was the uncontrolled release of the flammable gas acetylene from cylinders on the premises, said MOM, in a statement to The Straits Times (ST).

The fire broke out at 9:25am on Dec. 30, and was brought under control at 9:50am.

Another worker, a 43-year-old Chinese national, was also injured by the fire, and was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

MOM said those dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases must put measures in place to prevent accumulation of such gases. They should also ensure that the work environment is free from ignition sources.

The death of the Indian national makes for Singapore's 46th workplace fatality in 2023, reported ST.

Heightened safety period from Sep. 1

Earlier in 2022, MOM introduced a six-month "heightened safety" period for companies from Sep. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023.

MOM said on Dec. 31 that under this period, more companies are paying greater attention to workplace safety.

However, MOM said there are still segments that have performed poorly and need to step up.

The ministry listed 11 companies that have been debarred from employing new foreign workers, owing to their involvement in fatal and major accidents.

Their chief executives and directors had to personally account for the accidents and ensure that safety lapses were rectified, said MOM.

The companies are:

Lefong Building Services Green Recycling Nakano Singapore Pacific Trans Plant General Services Home Cleanz Cleaning & Laundry Services Penta Landscape Woh Hup Soil-Build Seng Yew Scaffolding and Engineering China Construction Realty.

MOM called on workers and members of the public to report any unsafe practices observed at mom.gov.sg/report-wsh-issues or by calling 64385122.

