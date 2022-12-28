Back

S'porean man, 31, dies after machine falls on him at Rifle Range Road, 45th workplace fatality in 2022

He fell unconscious and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fiona Tan | December 28, 2022, 12:50 AM

Events

A Singaporean man passed away from a workplace accident on Dec. 27, 2022.

45th workplace fatality in 2022

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a Dec. 27 press release that the accident happened at 7:53 am at 601 Rifle Range Road.

The 31-year-old was struck and pinned down by a machine.

The machine was in the process of being transferred by a forklift when it toppled over.

The man fell unconscious and was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

He is the 45th workplace fatality in 2022.

According to MOM, the employer is RCM Resources Pte Ltd and the occupier is ST Engineering Advanced Material Engineering Pte Ltd.

The ministry has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting operations.

Top image by user:Sengkang from Wikimedia Commons

