SAF encik who does Tabata fitness regime daily retires after 38 years of service to nation

SWO Leong first joined the SAF in January 1985.

Hannah Martens | December 02, 2022, 04:50 PM

Senior Warrant Officer (SWO) Leong Teng Kee went viral earlier this year when he shared his intense fitness regime.

On Dec. 1, after nearly four decades of service, Leong decided that it was time to hang up his number fours and retire.

Power 98 DJ Jerald Justin Ko posted a Tiktok video on Nov. 30 to honour Leong's long service to Singapore as Leong went around shaking hands and saying his goodbyes.

The video ends with him in his civilian clothes, walking out of camp one last time.

@jksg98 for the last time #1000crunches #tabata ♬ Xenogenesis - TheFatRat

38 years of service: an illustrious career

According to the video posted by Ko about Leong's retirement, the SWO joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in January 1985 and has served the country for 38 years.

He was in the Guards and was also Chief Master Trainer at the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance.

He even served in overseas missions like the 2015 humanitarian rescue in Nepal.

Several commenters — some of whom had crossed paths with Leong — on TikTok wished him a happy retirement.

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

SWO Leong's viral daily fitness routine: Run & Tabata

Earlier this year, during the Army Open House, Ko shared a clip on Tiktok where Leong talked about his intense, daily fitness routine.

@jksg98 He does Tabata I do Ciabatta #AOH22 ♬ Epic - Joystock

"Everyday, I either do a 10km run with five sets of Tabata or I do a 10 set of Tabata, with a 5km run," he said to Ko.

Tabata is a type of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) that aims to yield the most benefits in a short time. Each round lasts four minutes and involves eight sets of 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest. A typical Tabata workout lasts for 20 minutes.

Leong does not stop there; he ends his daily workout with 1,000 crunches.

"Workout is to get healthy, related to fitness. You will get younger and younger," he shared.

Unsurprisingly, the video was met by comments gushing about Leong's fitness and character.

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

Tiktok comment about SWO Leong Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

How long does it take to do 1000 crunches?

Leong went on to appear in numerous videos with Ko, sharing tips on how to train for the Army Half Marathon as well as answering a burning question that many might harbour:

How long does it take for him to do 1000 crunches?

Four minutes plus, or when he takes his time, eight or nine minutes.

@jksg98 Reply to @sgrungymcycle ♬ original sound - JK

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

Even Uncle Raymond, the viral dancer also of Tiktok fame, replied to the video to compliment Leong.

Photo from Tiktok/jksg98

Remains passionate about fitness

While he may have hung up his army boots, Leong will continue to have an active lifestyle.

According to Ko's video, the fitness enthusiast will be hosting a workout every weekend at 7am at Jurong West Active SG.

Top photo from Tiktok/jksg98

