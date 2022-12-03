Back

MUIS will disburse additional S$3.7 million in year-end zakat to over 6,600 low-income households

Additional support for zakat beneficiaries.

Nixon Tan | December 24, 2022, 12:04 PM

According to a media release by The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Dec. 23, S$3.7 million in zakat will be disbursed through the annual Year-End Disbursement (YED).

Thanks to strong community support through the zakat collection, more than 6,600 low-income households will be a part of this disbursement.

Helping the needy

Zakat is a form of almsgiving, collected by the Muslim community. It is considered a religious obligation for all Muslims who meets the necessary criteria of wealth to help the needy.

The YED, which was started in 2012, is additional financial support for Muis's zakat beneficiaries, on top of the monthly zakat financial assistance they receive monthly.

Muis disburses around S$1.3 million of zakat every month to 5,000 low-income households that require financial aid.

The YED is inclusive of Reqab (study) assistance of about S$560,000 for families with children aged 18 years old and below. Through this, around 7,700 children who are attending school will benefit.

Muis understands that the year-end is a time when zakat beneficiaries start to plan and budget expenses for next year, and it can be a stressful process.

As such, Muis hopes that the additional support with the YED could help to alleviate some of the stress on these households.

Here is a breakdown to show how much zakat beneficiaries will receive:

Photo from MUIS

Eligible zakat beneficiaries will be notified through mail and can expect to receive their disbursement within the next three to four weeks.

Top photo via Google Maps/siang hang lim

