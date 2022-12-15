2022 FIFA World Cup final confirmed: Argentina vs France

After nearly a month of excitement, heartbreak, and passion, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has now reached its final stage.

Argentina and France will battle for the World Cup trophy in the upcoming final.

The final game will be played at the Lusail Stadium this Sunday (Dec. 18) at 11pm (SGT).

Argentina 🆚 France



The #FIFAWorldCup Final is SET! 🇦🇷🇫🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez.

France booked their ticket to the finals after beating Morocco 2-0 on Dec. 15 morning (SGT).

History will be made

Regardless of the outcome, this World Cup final is one for the history books.

If Argentina wins, it will be Messi's first ever World Cup trophy, a feat that the 35-year-old has yet to accomplish over his career.

This will also be Messi's last World Cup as a professional football player, so this final will be his last chance to attain one last goal.

If Messi succeeds in making his country champions, he will lift the World Cup trophy for Argentina for the first time since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Meanwhile, France has managed to make it through to the World Cup final for the second consecutive year, even without key players such as N'Golo Kanté and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

The defending champions had won the trophy in 2018 in Russia.

If France wins again this year, they will be the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to have won the World Cup back to back.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.