Back

Child, 3, among 6 injured in accident involving 2 SBS buses, a car & pedestrian

Police investigations are ongoing

Ruth Chai | December 13, 2022, 11:50 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Six bus commuters were taken to hospital after two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian were involved in an accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1.

Among those taken to hospital was a three-year-old child.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Singapore Incidents (@singapore_incidents)

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12:58pm.

Six commuters, aged between three and 73, were all conscious when taken to hospital, the police added.

The 72-year-old pedestrian who was involved in the accident was also conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two were taken to Changi General Hospital, and one person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A 61-year-old bus passenger was assessed to have minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit vice-president of customer experience and communications Grace Wu told The Straits Times that a pedestrian had suddenly stepped onto the road, which resulted in the buses coming to a sudden halt and colliding with each other.

"Both bus captains quickly attended to them and medical assistance was deployed," she said.

She added that SBS Transit has reached out to four of the injured passengers with the intention to offer help where needed.

The company is still trying to contact the other two injured passengers.

She assured that SBS Transit is assisting the police in their investigations.

Top photo via @singapore_incidents on Instagram 

Indonesian President Jokowi's son marries former beauty queen in grand Javanese-style wedding

A big wedding.

December 13, 2022, 11:26 AM

Some diners in S'pore opt to save 1% on GST by paying for 2023 CNY set menu meals now

Anything for a cheaper new year.

December 13, 2022, 11:14 AM

We ask some S’porean fans which international football team they’re rooting for

Asking the important questions.

December 13, 2022, 10:57 AM

Drunk man, 31, seen spitting & cursing at Ang Mo Kio shop owners as he can't pay using PayNow

He was arrested by the police.

December 13, 2022, 03:26 AM

S'pore actor Duan Weiming gears up for return to TV screen with prosthetic fitting

The script would be modified to cater to Duan's current situation.

December 13, 2022, 01:54 AM

Sim Ann to Leong Mun Wai: Further increasing BTO subsidies leaves S'pore with less to spend on urgent priorities like education, healthcare

Leong questioned if government subsidies on HDB flats are "really very generous".

December 12, 2022, 11:39 PM

Popular Japanese restaurant Omoté to open 3rd outlet at Velocity Novena

Wow.

December 12, 2022, 07:03 PM

China suspends imports of Taiwan Beer & certain alcoholic drinks

This comes after a previous import ban on Taiwanese seafood.

December 12, 2022, 07:01 PM

McDonald's S'pore giving away Picnic Pack with hash brown bag, ball, bucket hat & fan from Dec. 13-15, 2022

Queues in 3, 2, 1...

December 12, 2022, 06:30 PM

Kim Lim donates necessities to over 400 & pays for kids' school fees during visit to Thai temple

Nice.

December 12, 2022, 05:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.