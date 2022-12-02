Child, 3, among 6 injured in accident involving 2 SBS buses, a car & pedestrian

Six bus commuters were taken to hospital after two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian were involved in an accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1.

Among those taken to hospital was a three-year-old child.

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12:58pm.

Six commuters, aged between three and 73, were all conscious when taken to hospital, the police added.

The 72-year-old pedestrian who was involved in the accident was also conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two were taken to Changi General Hospital, and one person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A 61-year-old bus passenger was assessed to have minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit vice-president of customer experience and communications Grace Wu told The Straits Times that a pedestrian had suddenly stepped onto the road, which resulted in the buses coming to a sudden halt and colliding with each other.

"Both bus captains quickly attended to them and medical assistance was deployed," she said.

She added that SBS Transit has reached out to four of the injured passengers with the intention to offer help where needed.

The company is still trying to contact the other two injured passengers.

She assured that SBS Transit is assisting the police in their investigations.

Top photo via @singapore_incidents on Instagram