14 vehicles collide along Bartley Road during peak hour on Dec. 27, no injuries reported

A traffic accident involving 14 vehicles occurred on Tuesday (Dec. 27) along Bartley Road.

Scenes of the aftermath of the chain collision were posted to Facebook groups SG Road Vigilante and Beh Chia Lor.

14-vehicle pile-up

According to the posts, the pile-up happened during peak-hour traffic at 7pm.

The cars were in lane one along Bartley Road, heading towards Bartley Viaduct.

Based on the footage, the accident seemed to have taken place at the intersection opposite the Bartley Secondary School school field.

13 vehicles could be seen lined bumper-to-bumper.

One black sedan that appeared to be involved in the accident could be seen in the adjacent lane.

The bonnets and bumpers of the cars towards the end of the chain were visibly damaged.

The pile-up caused traffic coming from behind to slow to a crawl as vehicles carefully negotiated their way past the accident site.

An ambulance with its emergency lights turned on was also present at the scene.

No injuries reported

Responding to Mothership's queries, an SCDF spokesperson said that the SCDF was alerted to the road traffic accident at 7:05pm.

"There were no reported injuries", the spokesperson added.

Based on an upload to the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel, another chain collision involving seven vehicles occurred on the same day as well.

The accident occurred along AYE at around 6:26pm.

Top image via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook