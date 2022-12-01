Diner ordered fish soup & 2 bowls of rice, Chinatown hawker refused service, both scalded in tussle, police called in

A hawker in Chinatown declined to serve a customer after an order of one bowl of sliced fish soup and two servings of rice was placed.

The denial of service saw both parties engaged in a tussle over a bowl of hot soup, which allegedly scalded the hawker and diner, and with the police eventually called in.

This bizarre incident was reported by Shin Min Daily News on Dec. 28.

The incident occurred a day earlier on Dec. 27 at the Jalan Kukoh Food Centre in Chinatown.

The Chinese newspaper was tipped off about the incident by the 64-year-old man who was trying to patronise the fish soup hawker stall but was told he would not be entertained.

What happened

The customer had gone to the hawker centre for lunch and after queuing for some time, ordered a bowl of sliced fish soup and requested for two bowls of rice.

This led to the male stall owner questioning the customer about the number of people the food was supposed to serve.

The diner was unhappy with the query, as he thought the stall owner was overstepping boundaries and he should mind his own business.

The diner told Shin Min he thought that he had explained clearly what he wanted for his order, but the stall owner still asked extra questions.

As he felt the hawker was asking too many questions, the diner did not want to respond.

Female stall owner stepped in

A woman at the stall, who was apparently the a fellow stall owner, then told the diner that the stall would only provide a bowl of rice for each order of fish soup.

She apparently also said she was unwilling to serve the customer.

According to the female stall owner, the diner then blocked other customers from ordering, which affected her business.

Wanted to take soup anyway

The diner then wanted to take with him the bowl of fish soup that was already prepared, which led to the female stall owner to accuse him of theft.

During the tussle over the hot soup, the contents splashed out of the bowl, scalding both parties.

A police report was made.

Price list

According to the price list of fish soup stall, one serving of fish soup is either S$4 or S$5, while the price of fish head soup is S$3.50.

Additionally, the price of fish soup for two people was listed as S$12, while the price of white rice is S$0.50.

Admitted to feeling angry

The diner also admitted to Shin Min that he became angry when he heard that the female stall owner refused to serve him, which caused him to take the bowl of fish soup that was prepared.

When both parties were interviewed, the customer and the female hawker said their left hands were scalded and blistered, and that they were the victim.

After seeing the police arrived, the diner did not want to be caught up further in the incident, so he paid up S$5 and left.

