Veteran Hong Kong actor Yu Chi-ming passes away at age 78

His career with broadcaster TVB spanned decades.

Gawain Pek | November 12, 2022, 05:31 PM

Veteran Hong Kong actor Yu Chi-ming has passed away at the age of 78.

His passing was announced on Instagram by his son on Friday (Nov. 11).

The post was accompanied by a monochromatic photo of Yu in a wheelchair, along with the caption "farewell, dad".

This comes after his son shared via Instagram on Nov. 8 that Yu's condition had worsened, noting a worrying build up of phlegm.

Decades-long career

Yu's acting career spanned forty years with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, Hype Malaysia wrote.

He is most known for his portrayal of Jiang Ziya in 2001 drama "Gods of Honour".

Apart from this, his portfolio also includes titles like "Journey to the West", "War and Beauty" and a long list of dramas in which he played support roles.

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao), Yu left his TVB career in 2021, stating in an interview that TVB no longer wanted him as he was "old and useless".

He then joined ViuTV where he starred in his latest work, "940920".

In the early months of 2022, Yu suffered a stroke which left him wheelchair-bound due to paralysis on the left side of his body, Zaobao reported.

It also left him dependent on the care of others for his daily needs.

