6-year-old boy is the youngest S'porean to have trekked to Everest Base Camp

His parents described him as a child who loves the great outdoors.

Kayla Wong | November 19, 2022, 03:55 PM

A six-year-old boy has become the youngest Singaporean to have trekked to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

According to the Singapore Book of Records, together with his parents, Om Madan Garg walked 65km over 10 days, covering an altitude gain of around 2,500m from the village of Lukla at 2,860m to the base at 5,364m.

They were accompanied by a qualified guide and two porters.

Om, who was six years and six months old when he completed the trek, had "managed well" despite bad weather, flight cancellations and the lack of creature comforts.

Image via Singapore Book of Records

Image via Singapore Book of Records

Om's parents told Mothership that he is an enthusiastic child who loves the great outdoors, and that he makes friends with others easily, often winning others over with his "charming smile".

The youngest person to have trekked to the Everest Base Camp is a three-year-old boy from India named Heyansh Kumar. He was three years and seven months old when he achieved the feat.

Top image via Singapore Book of Records 

