Back

2 women caught under car in Yishun accident, driver & 2 pedestrians, 64 & 15, sent to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ashley Tan | Fiona Tan | November 02, 2022, 02:12 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An accident involving three vehicles occurred in Yishun on Nov. 1, 2022.

Videos of the aftermath circulated on WhatsApp the day after, showing the injured lying on the carpark grounds of a residential estate.

Two female pedestrians appeared to be pinned beneath the front of a car.

People can be heard screaming in distress in the background.

Warning: Graphic content warning. Reader discretion is advised.

Screenshot from WhatsApp

Another video showed that the two people that were trapped beneath the car had been moved.

Screenshot from WhatsApp

One of them, an older woman, was covered in blood and appeared dazed.

Another woman carrying a baby was filmed crying and holding on to the injured person.

Screenshot from WhatsApp

Two cars and one motorcycle

In response to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that the accident happened at the open carpark of Block 259 Yishun Street 22 on Nov. 1 at around 2:45pm.

It involved two cars, one motorcycle and two pedestrians.

Photo from WhatsApp

Photo from WhatsApp

A 31-year-old female driver and two female pedestrians, aged 64 and 15, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, two people were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and another person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from WhatsApp

Oct. 2022 in S'pore wettest Oct. in 4 decades

First 2 weeks of Nov. 2022 to be wet as well.

November 02, 2022, 02:19 PM

15-year-old student & mum amongst 156 killed in Itaewon crowd crush

Another 157 were injured.

November 02, 2022, 02:07 PM

Asian student attacked by knife-wielding classmate in New York high school

The student who was attacked suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and hands.

November 02, 2022, 01:42 PM

M'sia ringgit could weaken further against Sing dollar to S$1 to RM3.45 soon

Money changers, here we come.

November 02, 2022, 12:39 PM

Law Society president Adrian Tan slams Richard Branson for rejecting TV debate with Shanmugam, says reasons 'don't make sense'

He also asked if the business magnate was just looking for "a trendy cause to champion".

November 02, 2022, 11:34 AM

S'pore man jailed 12 weeks for slashing sister's ex-husband over suspicions he stole fruit from potted plant

The accused was staying at the victim's flat when the incident occurred.

November 02, 2022, 10:37 AM

China's Vice Premier Han Zheng visits S'pore for JCBC, meets Heng Swee Keat, Lawrence Wong

A 'bumper crop' of 19 MOUs were signed.

November 02, 2022, 12:11 AM

'No offence', says M'sian politician who claimed S'poreans would find jobs in M'sia if opposition wins election

A clarification.

November 01, 2022, 10:51 PM

M'sian on death row in S'pore for drug trafficking acquitted after appeal with new evidence

Punithan Genasan can walk free.

November 01, 2022, 08:30 PM

Pakatan Harapan urges M'sia election commission to set up voting centre at high commission in S'pore

Over 200,000 potential voters work or reside in Singapore.

November 01, 2022, 07:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.