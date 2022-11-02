2 women caught under car in Yishun accident, driver & 2 pedestrians, 64 & 15, sent to hospital

An accident involving three vehicles occurred in Yishun on Nov. 1, 2022.

Videos of the aftermath circulated on WhatsApp the day after, showing the injured lying on the carpark grounds of a residential estate.

Two female pedestrians appeared to be pinned beneath the front of a car.

People can be heard screaming in distress in the background.

Warning: Graphic content warning. Reader discretion is advised.

Another video showed that the two people that were trapped beneath the car had been moved.

One of them, an older woman, was covered in blood and appeared dazed.

Another woman carrying a baby was filmed crying and holding on to the injured person.

Two cars and one motorcycle

In response to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that the accident happened at the open carpark of Block 259 Yishun Street 22 on Nov. 1 at around 2:45pm.

It involved two cars, one motorcycle and two pedestrians.

A 31-year-old female driver and two female pedestrians, aged 64 and 15, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, two people were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and another person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

