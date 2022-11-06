Smoke engulfs Yakiniku Like outlet in PLQ due to 'fire incident'

A fire incident took place at Japanese barbecue restaurant Yakiniku Like's Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall's outlet on Nov. 5.

TikTok user @jazminandaya uploaded a video of the incident.

Smoke was emanating from a single grill and the eatery was quickly engulfed in smoke.

Customers could be seen holding their noses in the restaurant, with some taking their leave. Others did not hesitate to put on their masks.

A Yakiniku Like staff member could be seen holding a fire extinguisher next to the grill. In another clip, the floor was covered in white residue.

Some men in white shirts, presumably the members of the mall management, stood outside the eatery and spoke to the staff.

Outlet closed for maintenance

Yakiniku Like said on Facebook on Nov. 6 that there had been a "fire incident" the previous evening.

A staff member put out the fire, and guests and staff were safely evacuated.

The outlet will be closed for maintenance until further notice.

Top images via @jazminandaya/TikTok.