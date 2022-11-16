He Ting Ru is new Treasurer, Nathaniel Koh is new Deputy Treasurer in CEC: Workers' Party

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Workers' Party (WP) announced the following appointments of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Nov. 16.
- Vice Chair: Faisal Manap
- Treasurer: He Ting Ru
- Deputy Treasurer: Nathaniel Koh
- Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan
- Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Kenneth Foo, Tan Kong Soon
- Head, Media Team: Leon Perera
- Deputy Head, Media Team: Louis Chua
- Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam
- Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim
- Youth Wing President: Nicole Seah
WP previously announced the re-elections of Pritam Singh as Secretary General and Sylvia Lim as Party Chair.
New CEC members Ang Boon Yaw, Nathaniel Koh and Tan Kong Soon all received appointments.
Gerald Giam of Aljunied GRC, who previously held both the roles of Treasurer and Head, Policy Research, hands over his Treasurer role to Sengkang's He Ting Ru.
He Ting Ru was previously a Deputy Organising Secretary.
Former Sengkang Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan, who resigned, previously held the role of Deputy Treasurer.
Former Hougang MP Low Thia Khiang is also a member of the present CEC.
Related stories:
Top image from WP.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.