He Ting Ru is new Treasurer, Nathaniel Koh is new Deputy Treasurer in CEC: Workers' Party

The Workers' Party (WP) announced the following appointments of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Nov. 16.

Vice Chair: Faisal Manap

Faisal Manap Treasurer: He Ting Ru

He Ting Ru Deputy Treasurer: Nathaniel Koh

Nathaniel Koh Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan

Dennis Tan Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Kenneth Foo, Tan Kong Soon

Ang Boon Yaw, Kenneth Foo, Tan Kong Soon Head, Media Team: Leon Perera

Leon Perera Deputy Head, Media Team: Louis Chua

Louis Chua Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam

Gerald Giam Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim

Jamus Lim Youth Wing President: Nicole Seah

WP previously announced the re-elections of Pritam Singh as Secretary General and Sylvia Lim as Party Chair.

New CEC members Ang Boon Yaw, Nathaniel Koh and Tan Kong Soon all received appointments.

Gerald Giam of Aljunied GRC, who previously held both the roles of Treasurer and Head, Policy Research, hands over his Treasurer role to Sengkang's He Ting Ru.

He Ting Ru was previously a Deputy Organising Secretary.

Former Sengkang Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan, who resigned, previously held the role of Deputy Treasurer.

Former Hougang MP Low Thia Khiang is also a member of the present CEC.

