Woman, 32, allegedly tweeted her protest outside the Chinese embassy in S'pore

She helped to document the evidence online.

Belmont Lay | November 30, 2022, 02:05 AM

The woman who allegedly took part in a public assembly outside the Chinese embassy in Singapore without a permit had apparently posted about the incident on Twitter.

The police said on Tuesday, Nov. 29 they are investigating after they were alerted to the incident at about 1pm on Monday.

The 32-year-old was allegedly directing her protest at issues in China.

The woman's Twitter handle is @kellymilkies, according to CNA.

The account has more than 24,000 followers and 33,500 tweets.

Sequence of events

At around 4am on Monday, the woman tweeted that she was planning to appear at the embassy from 11am to 3pm that day.

She showed up at the embassy just past noon and had allegedly brought along signs with her.

Photos she posted on Twitter showed handwritten signs in English and Chinese with the caption: “I am alone outside the Embassy of China in Singapore @ 150 Tanglin Road”.

In a tweet at 4:13pm, she said police officers showed up at her location.

The woman complied and stopped her protest after she was approached by the police.

“I am okay but I won’t have access to my comms devices in the meantime,” another tweet of hers read.

The next day at 6am, she posted a tweet saying that she went to the embassy after “reading/listening to all the cruelty and infringe (sic) on basic human rights in China”.

Content related to protests in China in recent days have been appearing on the woman's account.

Police statement

The police said in a statement that foreigners here are reminded not to import the politics of their countries into Singapore.

It is an offence to organise or participate in a public assembly without a police permit under the Public Order Act.

