Van swerves, crashes into CTE railing & overturns on rainy night

A white Nissan NV200 van was caught on video swerving from the middle lane to the left-most lane of an expressway before hitting the railing and overturning.

A video of the incident, caught on a dashboard camera, has since been put up on Facebook.

What video showed

The white van appeared on the right of the vehicle recording the scene and overtook it relatively quickly.

The van then braked hard to avoid a vehicle on the middle lane.

But after it swerved left, the van appeared to lose control as it fishtailed and almost brushed up against the vehicle it had just avoided in the middle lane.

The van then skidded to the left and crashed into the expressway railing on the left-most lane.

The van then overturned before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

The road appeared wet at that time as it was raining.

The vehicle that was recording the scene then stopped at the side of the road next to the van.

Other drivers, including one in a grey car, also stopped to check on the van driver.

The driver reportedly managed to crawl out from the overturned van.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, they were alerted to the accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) at 4:45am on Nov. 15.

The van was travelling along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway before Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 exit.

There were no reported injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

