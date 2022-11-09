Back

'Wheel of Fortune' uses 'Singapore' as round 4 puzzle word to the delight of S'poreans

Wheel! Of! Fortune!

Belmont Lay | Hannah Martens | November 09, 2022, 03:19 AM

Events

"Wheel of Fortune", one of the longest-running game shows in the world, has used "Singapore" as a fourth round puzzle word.

The episode aired in Singapore recently on Nov. 7, 2022, to the delight of Singaporeans who got to see the name of the country they belong to appear on a popular and globally-syndicated television game show series.

Episode 7,574

This particular episode, #7,574, originally aired in the United States on April 7, 2022, and then ran again on Aug. 11, 2022.

"Singapore" was used for the fourth round puzzle and the category for that round was "On the map".

How the round went

The first contestant guessed a "T" and buzzed out.

The second contestant guessed correctly three consonants ("S", "N", and "R") and one vowel (A), but picked a "D" and buzzed out.

This indicated she did not have a clue what the word was.

The third contestant guessed a "G" and a "P" and was forced to solve the puzzle as the rest of the letters were vowels.

However, he appeared to know what the word was even before he spun the wheel and he looked eager to solve the puzzle and secure his winnings.

He made tidy work of that round by walking away with US$1,400 in under 2 minutes.

You can watch the "Singapore" segment from the 11-minute 30-second mark in the video below.

Background

The show's host, Pat Sajak, has been bestowed the title of the longest-running game show host in television history with his continuous nearly 41-year stint at "Wheel of Fortune".

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records already recognised Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show”.

The 76-year-old first stepped in to replace the former host in 1981.

The current version of the game show premiered on Sep. 19, 1983.

Sajak has been nominated for 19 Emmys for his hosting duties and has walked away with the award three times.

Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, briefly had a stint on the show in January 2020 when she took over co-host Vanna White’s letter-turning duties.

via

Her father was recovering from an emergency surgery at the time and White acted as the main host.

White is currently 65 years old.

She has been on "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982.

Contrary to rumours and popular belief, Sajak and White never dated.

Both hosts have remained platonic friends despite their on-screen chemistry.

Multiple episodes shot in a day, months in advance

The time it takes to produce an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" is apparently quite short, it was previously revealed.

Six full episodes can be filmed in one afternoon, one after another, in front of two sets of live audiences that get rotated.

New episodes are filmed months in advance before they are aired.

Sajak told CBS previously: “We shoot 35 times a year, 35 days a year, but it’s stretched out over nine months... it’s not exactly the most gruelling schedule you’ve ever heard about.”

"Wheel of Fortune" was the highest-rated show in all of syndicated television for 26 years, averaging over 30 million viewers each week, before being dethroned in 2010.

All media of "Wheel of Fortune" via

