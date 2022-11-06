Bersatu politician who called PAS supporters stupid deletes Twitter account after campaigning with PAS

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, leader of the youth wing of the Bersatu Party was recently left with egg on his face after old tweets of his resurfaced.

Fayhsal previously criticised supporters of the Malaysia Islamist Party (PAS), but his Bersatu party have allied with PAS in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Candidate in Kelantan

Fayhsal was chosen as PN's candidate for the seat of Machang in Kelantan.

Under the coalition's agreement, any PN candidate standing in Kelantan, regardless of party, will campaign under the green-and-white moon banner of PAS in the upcoming general election.

But around the time that Fayhsal was unveiled as a PAS candidate, critics were pointing out old tweets of his from 2019.

One of them called supporters of PAS "stupid".

Other tweets of his accused PAS of being linked to the 1MDB financial scandal, according to Malaysiakini.

Fayhsal deleted his Twitter account. As of Nov. 6, it is still missing.

He also put up a Facebook post on Nov. 4 apologising for his remarks, and said that PAS and PN are committed to delivering a clean and stable government.

Top image from Wan Ahmad Wan Fayhsal's Facebook page.