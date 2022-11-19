Back

New sushi concept at Clarke Quay has wagyu sushi from S$1.90, opens till 3am

New supper spot.

Ilyda Chua | November 19, 2022, 02:39 PM

Have a late-night sushi craving?

Black Fairy Sushi & Grill has got you covered.

Located at Clarke Quay, the sushi concept specialises in the nikuzushi (meat sushi), a slightly uncommon find in Singapore as most sushi you find here are topped with seafood.

And from Nov. 28, it'll be open till 3am.

Late-night comfort foods

Here's what on the upcoming menu:

  • Nikuzushi, topped with ingredients like beef tenderloin or char siew. Wagyu sushi starts from S$1.90 each.

Photo courtesy of Black Fairy.

  • Zosui (Japanese rice soup)

  • Ramen

Photo courtesy of Black Fairy.

  • Signature grill (dinner menu)

Photo courtesy of Black Fairy.

There'll also be seasonal items added to the menu in the coming months.

Details

Black Fairy Sushi & Grill

Address: 29 Carpenter St, Singapore 059923

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5pm to 3am

All images courtesy of Black Fairy Sushi & Grill.

