New sushi concept at Clarke Quay has wagyu sushi from S$1.90, opens till 3am

Have a late-night sushi craving?
Black Fairy Sushi & Grill has got you covered.
Located at Clarke Quay, the sushi concept specialises in the nikuzushi (meat sushi), a slightly uncommon find in Singapore as most sushi you find here are topped with seafood.
And from Nov. 28, it'll be open till 3am.
Late-night comfort foods
Here's what on the upcoming menu:
- Nikuzushi, topped with ingredients like beef tenderloin or char siew. Wagyu sushi starts from S$1.90 each.
- Zosui (Japanese rice soup)
- Ramen
- Signature grill (dinner menu)
There'll also be seasonal items added to the menu in the coming months.
Details
Black Fairy Sushi & Grill
Address: 29 Carpenter St, Singapore 059923
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5pm to 3am
All images courtesy of Black Fairy Sushi & Grill.
