Back

Vulnerabilities in Apple products, users to immediately update their software: SingCERT

Vulnerabilities could result in issues such as remote hacking.

Hannah Martens | November 11, 2022, 06:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) issued an alert on Nov. 11, urging users of macOS Ventura, iPhone 8 and later, and iPad to update their software "immediately".

Apple has released security updates to address two vulnerabilities in its products which could result in issues such as remote hacking. These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to perform arbitrary code execution if successfully exploited.

Users of affected Apple products are advised to update their software to the latest versions:

  • macOS Ventura 13.0.1: for macOS Ventura

  • iOS 16.1.1: for iPhone 8 and later

  • iPadOS 16.1.1: for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Users are also recommended to enable automatic software updates. Head to Settings > General > Software Updates > Enable Automatic Updates.

SingCERT issued a similar warning in October regarding a "zero-day vulnerability" in some iPhone and iPad models.

More information can be found below:

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213504

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213505

Photo from Apple's Facebook

Studio Ghibli collab with Lucasfilm hinted in short clip on Twitter

Why hello there, neighbour.

November 11, 2022, 06:35 PM

M'sian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says he's ready to be PM, widening rift with Umno's leaders

He faces an uphill battle in GE15 after being forced to compete in opposition territory.

November 11, 2022, 06:14 PM

S'pore company allegedly MIA-ed without paying after commercial shoot at Heap Seng Leong coffee shop

Keep a look out for any advertisement or print showing Heap Seng Leong.

November 11, 2022, 05:52 PM

Boy, 14, amongst 96 people arrested in six-day CNB raids

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than $359,000.

November 11, 2022, 05:44 PM

Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun Bin learns Singlish for fan meeting, says S'pore is 'shiok!'

Nice to meet you lah.

November 11, 2022, 05:05 PM

Project SuperStar's Derrick Hoh, 37, calls for more shopping malls to allow dads in nursing rooms

He hopes to share baby duties with his wife while they are out together.

November 11, 2022, 04:56 PM

The Vamps & Conan Gray coming to S'pore in Feb. 2023

BRB, checking if my bank account got money.

November 11, 2022, 04:45 PM

Shorter quarantine, fewer flight curbs as China adjusts its zero-Covid policies

Covid-19 cases are at a six-month high.

November 11, 2022, 04:38 PM

5 arrested by Hong Kong police over boyband Mirror's concert accident

Investigations still ongoing.

November 11, 2022, 03:18 PM

S'porean actress Chen Yixin says it's a 'dream come true' to star in Netflix series after snagging role in 'Mr. Midnight'

This is what dreams are made of.

November 11, 2022, 02:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.