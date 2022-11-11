Vulnerabilities in Apple products, users to immediately update their software: SingCERT

Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) issued an alert on Nov. 11, urging users of macOS Ventura, iPhone 8 and later, and iPad to update their software "immediately".

Apple has released security updates to address two vulnerabilities in its products which could result in issues such as remote hacking. These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to perform arbitrary code execution if successfully exploited.

Users of affected Apple products are advised to update their software to the latest versions:

macOS Ventura 13.0.1: for macOS Ventura

iOS 16.1.1: for iPhone 8 and later

iPadOS 16.1.1: for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Users are also recommended to enable automatic software updates. Head to Settings > General > Software Updates > Enable Automatic Updates.

SingCERT issued a similar warning in October regarding a "zero-day vulnerability" in some iPhone and iPad models.

More information can be found below:

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213504

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213505

Photo from Apple's Facebook