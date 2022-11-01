Pakatan Harapan urges M'sia election commission to set up voting centre at high commission in S'pore

A voting centre should be set up in Singapore for the upcoming Malaysian general elections, said the Johor chapter of Malaysian opposition political coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

In a statement issued Oct. 30, they urged the Election Committee (EC) to organise a voting centre at the Malaysia High Commission in Singapore, reported several Malaysian media outlets including the New Straits Times.

This would ease the voting process for Malaysians residing in Singapore, they said.

Over 200,000 voters in Singapore

Currently, there are close to 200,000 eligible Malaysian voters living or working in Singapore, PH said in the statement.

It added that the EC should take "immediate measures" to make it easier for those who want to vote. The High Commission is located at Jervois Road.

The coalition also urged the Customs Department and Immigration Department to ensure sufficient manpower at the Johor-Singapore border.

This would "ensure and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic when voters return to cast their votes on Nov. 19".

Designated lanes for voters

According to The Star, Malaysia's Road Transport Department has agreed to designate 20 car lanes at the Johor-Singapore customs for Malaysians returning from Singapore to vote.

The lanes will be made available to Malaysian-registered cars from noon on Nov. 18 until noon the next day, the report said.

Leave for immigration officers has also been frozen during the period.

Onn Hafiz Ghazi, an Umno politician and the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Johor, earlier denied rumours that Malaysians in Singapore were being deterred from returning home to vote.

Malaysians reminded to 'fulfil their responsibility'

Pakatan Harapan said that it supports the king's call for Malaysians residing in Singapore to fulfil their responsibilities, reported The Star.

“I would like to remind you of your responsibility to vote in the upcoming GE, although (you live) a little far away, you must still exercise your responsibilities as a voter,” the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king, told Malaysians during a state visit to Singapore last week.

To this end, election experts have called for broader access to voting, such as in the form of postal votes and early votes, The Star said.

As of last December, the minimum voting age has been lowered to 18 and voters are now registered automatically.

This puts an additional 5.6 million voters on the Malaysian electoral roll as compared to the last election, The Star noted.

Mothership has contacted the High Commission for comment and will update this story if they reply.

Top image from High Commission of Malaysia/Facebook and Element 5 Digital/Unsplash.