Back

Veteran deejay Brian Richmond leaves GOLD 905, retiring from 51-year radio career

He said he is not going on vacation, but "going on a long, long journey".

Zi Shan Kow | November 06, 2022, 08:31 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore DJ Brian Richmond announced on air on Nov. 6 that it would be last day with GOLD 905.

This marks the end of his 51-year long career in radio broadcasting.

The 75-year-old cited personal reasons for retiring from radio and thanked his listeners.

"It has been a long journey – 51 years, if you please. But, like they say, all good things must come to an end. The time to make my exit has arrived, and I've got so much to be grateful for," said Richmond, reported CNA.

Though he said it was a "painful decision", he felt it was best for him to be "bowing out while [he's] ahead".

He also responded to a few questions from the public about his departure, saying that he is not going on vacation, but "going on a long, long journey".

When asked if he might return, Richmond replied: "No, not really. The heady days have all gone by."

Richmond has hosted a variety of on-air shows during his career.

While most were music-related, he also held a stint as a sports commentator.

In 2005, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Singapore Radio Awards.

GOLD 905 thanked him for his contributions and wished him well on a Facebook post.

The Vintage Showcase on GOLD 905 will be hosted instead by Phillip Chew starting Nov. 13.

Top images via Brian Richmond/Facebook and NDPeeps/YouTube.

Muhyiddin will announce public holiday for M'sia if his coalition wins upcoming election

He framed the public holiday offer as a chance for Malaysians to go out to vote.

November 07, 2022, 01:56 PM

Ministry of Law introduces new procedure for post-appeal applications in capital punishment cases

A new procedure will be implemented.

November 07, 2022, 01:49 PM

Mamee founder, Pang Chin Hin, dies at 96

He leaves behind a legacy and a multi-generation household.

November 07, 2022, 12:37 PM

Meta Facebook to lay off thousands of employees out of 87,000 workforce: Wall Street Journal

Tech-industry retrenchment has arrived.

November 07, 2022, 11:04 AM

PAP will 'work doubly hard to win every seat & secure a strong mandate to govern': Lawrence Wong

Wong said that he does not assume the PAP will win the next general election, since he was designated the leader of the 4G team.

November 06, 2022, 11:08 PM

M'sia monitors Covid-19 cases during upcoming GE: health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Khairy said that while there was a wave of infection in Malaysia, its severity was "not that bad".

November 06, 2022, 07:17 PM

Bus honks parked Mercedes at bus stop, driver verbally abuses bus captain & snatches his phone

A police report has been made.

November 06, 2022, 06:18 PM

Government needs strong mandate to act decisively, Opposition either missing in action or divisive: PM Lee

"They talk about a certain trade agreement when actually they're talking about a certain race", PM Lee said.

November 06, 2022, 06:09 PM

Next GE 'will be a very tough fight' for PAP & it must win 'political contestation': Heng Swee Keat

Heng said that PAP "does not take the support of Singaporeans for granted".

November 06, 2022, 04:41 PM

Smoke engulfs Yakiniku Like outlet in PLQ due to 'fire incident'

Really BBQ.

November 06, 2022, 03:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.