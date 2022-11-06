Veteran deejay Brian Richmond leaves GOLD 905, retiring from 51-year radio career

Singapore DJ Brian Richmond announced on air on Nov. 6 that it would be last day with GOLD 905.

This marks the end of his 51-year long career in radio broadcasting.

The 75-year-old cited personal reasons for retiring from radio and thanked his listeners.

"It has been a long journey – 51 years, if you please. But, like they say, all good things must come to an end. The time to make my exit has arrived, and I've got so much to be grateful for," said Richmond, reported CNA.

Though he said it was a "painful decision", he felt it was best for him to be "bowing out while [he's] ahead".

He also responded to a few questions from the public about his departure, saying that he is not going on vacation, but "going on a long, long journey".

When asked if he might return, Richmond replied: "No, not really. The heady days have all gone by."

Richmond has hosted a variety of on-air shows during his career.

While most were music-related, he also held a stint as a sports commentator.

In 2005, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Singapore Radio Awards.

GOLD 905 thanked him for his contributions and wished him well on a Facebook post.

The Vintage Showcase on GOLD 905 will be hosted instead by Phillip Chew starting Nov. 13.

Top images via Brian Richmond/Facebook and NDPeeps/YouTube.