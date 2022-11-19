Back

50% of vehicles sold in S'pore to be zero-emission by 2030: Transport ministry

Cleaner air and roads.

Ilyda Chua | November 19, 2022, 11:04 AM

Singapore will join a U.S.-led initiative to boost the deployment of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Under this goal, Singapore will aim for ZEVs to comprise 50 per cent of new light-duty vehicles sold by 2030.

These include battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The announcement was made at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Nov. 18.

A sustainable land transport system

This move marks the government's commitment to achieve a more sustainable land transport system, said the Ministry of Transport in a statement.

In addition, it is aligned with Singapore's efforts to electrify its vehicle population.

Previously, the government announced its vision to have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.

Half of taxis and public buses will be electric by 2030, the ministry said.

Currently, ZEV registrations account for over 10 per cent of all new vehicle registrations, which is almost triple the rate in 2021.

There has also been "strong momentum" in the adoption of electric vehicles in recent months, the ministry said.

As part of the U.S.-initiated goal, Singapore will join countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France in the "non-binding, aspirational" goal that encourages countries to work towards the goal in line with their national circumstances.

