Back

24 hours after US midterm elections, Democrats & Republicans still don't have confirmed control of Congress

All to play for.

Sulaiman Daud | November 10, 2022, 03:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Americans went to the polls on Nov. 9 (Singapore time), but around 24 hours later, the fate of both chambers of Congress are still up in the air.

As of time of writing, both the House of Representatives and the Senate have yet to be called for either the Democratic or Republican parties due to some surprising results and close-run races.

The Senate

Control of the 100-member chamber comes down to results in just three states -- Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

The Democrats have secured 48 seats, including flipping Pennsylvania with John Fetterman beating Mehmet Oz.

The Republicans have 49, after recording wins like Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, Chuck Grassley in Iowa and Marco Rubio in Florida.

However, Democrats have cause for optimism in the three remaining races.

Democrat Mark Kelly is leading in Arizona over Republican Blake Masters, while the race between Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Adam Laxalt (R) in Nevada is extremely close.

Meanwhile, even though Raphael Warnock (D) beat Herschel Walker (R) in Georgia, neither candidate got 50 per cent of the vote. Under Georgian law, they will face each other in a runoff election in a month's time.

As the 50-50 tie can be broken by the Vice President, currently Kamala Harris of the Democrats, either party needs two out of the last three races to control the Senate.

The House of Representatives

The Republicans, who expected to seal control of the House relatively early on polling night, will still have to wait for final confirmation.

Although it is likely that they will eventually end up in control of the 435-member chamber, votes in some outstanding races have yet to be counted.

The Republicans picked off some big scalps, like Mike Lawler beating Sean Patrick Maloney in New York, who served as the campaign chair for the Democrats.

However, the Democrats also managed to flip some seats, including Greg Landsman in the trending-red state of Ohio.

According to the New York Times, the Republicans just need 11 more seats, while the Democrats need to win 29.

If the Republicans win, Nancy Pelosi will give up her role as Speaker of the House to Kevin McCarthy, a noted backer of former president Donald Trump.

With predictions that the midterm elections would see a "red wave" of overwhelming Republican victories all but dashed, President Joe Biden felt emboldened enough to say to reporters early on Nov. 10 (Singapore time): "Giant red wave, didn't happen."

Mothership is taking a look at the U.S. midterm elections. Check out the other stories in our series:

Top image from John Fetterman and Marco Rubio's Facebook pages.

Late S'porean actor Aloysius Pang's last film in theatres from Dec. 1, 2022

His last performance.

November 10, 2022, 02:36 PM

PM Lee to lead S'pore delegation to the 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits & Related Summits in Cambodia

2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN.

November 10, 2022, 01:35 PM

Titus Low out of prison, plans to prioritise firstborn & return to OnlyFans 'WITHOUT anything illegal'

Low also has an ice cream shop to run.

November 10, 2022, 01:33 PM

Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament to protect S'poreans, especially the young, from harmful content online

The Bill will tackle egregious online content like those advocating suicide or self-harm, physical or sexual violence, and terrorism amongst others.

November 10, 2022, 01:30 PM

Deals from S$0.99, iPhone 14 Pro giveaway & more at Qoo10’s Monster Sale from now to Nov. 20, 2022

Who doesn’t like a good deal?

November 10, 2022, 12:00 PM

Air-Land Laser Tag, VR Drone Flying & more at S'pore Discovery Centre from Nov. 18 - 19, 2022

There’s also an after party with DJs.

November 10, 2022, 11:51 AM

S'pore police woman appears on TikTok, prompts 'Pls arrest me' comments

People just want to be arrested now.

November 10, 2022, 11:50 AM

No, we don’t split your dinner bills: Finance professionals debunk myths about accountants

Math whizzes and tax mavens they’re not.

November 10, 2022, 11:20 AM

Roving KTV booth at Kopitiam food courts lets diners sing during meal times because why not

It's in an enclosed booth so no one else loses their appetite.

November 10, 2022, 10:49 AM

SIA escorts passenger off SQ711 flight after he threatens & uses expletives on crew member

He was escorted off by security.

November 10, 2022, 10:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.