US Democrats projected to keep control of the Senate

The Democratic party will keep control of the U.S. Senate, boosting President Joe Biden's chances of passing legislation in the next two years.

On Nov. 13, Sunday morning (Singapore time), NBC News projected a victory for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in the state of Nevada over her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

With Mark Kelly winning his election in Arizona, this takes the Democrats to 50 seats in the Senate, the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress.

As there are 100 seats in the Senate, 50 is enough for the Democrats to maintain control, as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris may break tied votes.

However, the midterm elections are not over yet.

The Senate election in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff election on Dec. 6.

Warnock has a lead over Walker, but neither candidate received at least 50 per cent of the vote. Under Georgian law, this means the top two candidates head for another runoff election.

Control of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, is still up in the air as the counting of votes continues, although control looks likely for the Republicans.

Top image from Cortez Masto Facebook.