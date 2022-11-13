Back

US Democrats projected to keep control of the Senate

Victory in Nevada.

Sulaiman Daud | November 13, 2022, 10:35 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Democratic party will keep control of the U.S. Senate, boosting President Joe Biden's chances of passing legislation in the next two years.

On Nov. 13, Sunday morning (Singapore time), NBC News projected a victory for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in the state of Nevada over her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

With Mark Kelly winning his election in Arizona, this takes the Democrats to 50 seats in the Senate, the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress.

As there are 100 seats in the Senate, 50 is enough for the Democrats to maintain control, as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris may break tied votes.

However, the midterm elections are not over yet.

The Senate election in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff election on Dec. 6.

Warnock has a lead over Walker, but neither candidate received at least 50 per cent of the vote. Under Georgian law, this means the top two candidates head for another runoff election.

Control of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, is still up in the air as the counting of votes continues, although control looks likely for the Republicans.

Mothership is taking a look at the U.S. midterm elections. Check out the other stories in our series:

Top image from Cortez Masto Facebook.

POV: What getting home on public transport is like for a person with autism & a caregiver

Taking the bus or MRT is second nature to many of us, but the experience is quite different for caregivers and persons with autism. In this photo essay, they share more about the joys and challenges on a typical day out.

November 13, 2022, 10:29 AM

Man fined S$2,000 for posing as teenage girl & duping 2 men by offering sex for money

He had offered sexual services but stopped communicating with them after receiving the money.

November 13, 2022, 12:59 AM

218 NTU Psychology students made to retake test paper after question paper leak

The question paper was posted to their online learning platform 20 minutes before the test began.

November 13, 2022, 12:52 AM

Mediacorp actress Ke Le, 25, & brother spend about S$148,300 to open JB café

Their parents help out with day-to-day operations.

November 12, 2022, 11:04 PM

Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh re-elected as WP chair & secretary general, Png Eng Huat not in CEC

The last WP CEC election was held in 2020.

November 12, 2022, 08:50 PM

Joe Biden to meet Asean leaders in Cambodia, will discuss regional security & Myanmar

The meetings build on the ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Washington earlier this year.

November 12, 2022, 06:43 PM

PAS leader alleges certain DAP leaders are pro-communist, mentions Lee Kuan Yew for some reason

Yup it's election season.

November 12, 2022, 05:51 PM

Veteran Hong Kong actor Yu Chi-ming passes away at age 78

His career with broadcaster TVB spanned decades.

November 12, 2022, 05:31 PM

SBS bus captain shelters alighting passengers in heavy rain at Tampines

Heartwarming.

November 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

Founder of popular Geylang Lorong 29 Hokkien Mee stall dies, daughter has been running stall since his retirement

Rest in peace.

November 12, 2022, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.