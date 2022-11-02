Back

S'pore police investigating 129 persons aged 15-71 for suspected unlicensed moneylending activities

Runners and harassers.

Nixon Tan | November 02, 2022, 04:29 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police are investigating 129 persons, aged 15 to 71, for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities.

The week-long anti-unlicensed moneylending island-wide raids were conducted simultaneously between Oct. 25 and 31, 2022 and involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven police land divisions.

Investigation findings

Initial investigations revealed that seven people had allegedly harassed debtors at their residences.

Another 46 more people, suspected to be runners, assisted in the unlicensed moneylending business by carrying out automated teller machine (ATM) transfers.

One person had assisted the unlicensed moneylenders in their business by subscribing to mobile lines.

The remaining 75 people are suspected to have opened bank accounts and provided their ATM cards, personal identification numbers (PINs) and/ or internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders to facilitate their illegal dealings.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Penalties

The offence of carrying on or assisting in a business of unlicensed moneylending carries a jail term of up to four years, a fine between S$30,000 and S$300,000, and caning of up to six strokes.

The offence of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, and caning between three and six strokes.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in the unlicensed moneylending business, regardless of their roles.

This would include taking action against those who open or give away their bank accounts to aid unlicensed moneylenders.

Members of the public are reminded not to reply or respond to unlicensed moneylending advertisements and to report these messages as spam.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in unlicensed moneylending activities.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Oct. 2022 in S'pore wettest Oct. in 4 decades

First 2 weeks of Nov. 2022 to be wet as well.

November 02, 2022, 02:19 PM

2 women caught under car in Yishun accident, driver & 2 pedestrians, 64 & 15, sent to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 02, 2022, 02:12 PM

15-year-old student & mum amongst 156 killed in Itaewon crowd crush

Another 157 were injured.

November 02, 2022, 02:07 PM

Asian student attacked by knife-wielding classmate in New York high school

The student who was attacked suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and hands.

November 02, 2022, 01:42 PM

M'sia ringgit could weaken further against Sing dollar to S$1 to RM3.45 soon

Money changers, here we come.

November 02, 2022, 12:39 PM

Law Society president Adrian Tan slams Richard Branson for rejecting TV debate with Shanmugam, says reasons 'don't make sense'

He also asked if the business magnate was just looking for "a trendy cause to champion".

November 02, 2022, 11:34 AM

S'pore man jailed 12 weeks for slashing sister's ex-husband over suspicions he stole fruit from potted plant

The accused was staying at the victim's flat when the incident occurred.

November 02, 2022, 10:37 AM

China's Vice Premier Han Zheng visits S'pore for JCBC, meets Heng Swee Keat, Lawrence Wong

A 'bumper crop' of 19 MOUs were signed.

November 02, 2022, 12:11 AM

'No offence', says M'sian politician who claimed S'poreans would find jobs in M'sia if opposition wins election

A clarification.

November 01, 2022, 10:51 PM

M'sian on death row in S'pore for drug trafficking acquitted after appeal with new evidence

Punithan Genasan can walk free.

November 01, 2022, 08:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.