Twitter sued for not giving enough notice before mass job cuts

This lawsuit comes after new boss, Elon Musk, planned to eliminate half of Twitter's jobs.

Hannah Martens | November 04, 2022, 04:17 PM

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in a San Francisco federal court to sue Twitter over owner Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its global workforce, Bloomberg reported.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Nov. 3 (U.S. timing) in San Francisco federal court.

The report stated that Twitter employees were not given enough notice, which violates federal and California law.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988 is a labour law that requires large companies to provide at least 60 days of advance notice to employees.

This comes hours after an email from Twitter was seen by major news outlets detailing the job cuts will begin at 9am on Friday, Nov. 4, Pacific time (midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, Singapore time).

The job cuts are part of Elon Musk's plans for Twitter to slash costs.

The lawsuit was filed by Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who also sued Tesla over similar claims in June when the car company laid off around 10 per cent of its workforce.

In an interview, Liss-Riordan said she and the people she was representing "filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt to make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue to pursue their rights".

The lawsuit asks the federal court to issue an order to Twitter, requiring them to obey the WARN Act and restrict the company from getting the employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.

Twitter has made no comments.

Twitter's massive overhaul of its workforce may lead to 3,700 people losing their jobs across all their offices worldwide.

