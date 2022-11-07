Back

Twitter asking some employees laid off 'by mistake' to return: Bloomberg

Nearly 3,700 Twitter employees have been laid off.

Ashley Tan | November 07, 2022, 03:03 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Twitter has been firing employees en masse since Elon Musk took over the social media company.

Musk reportedly told investors he planned to lay off as much as 75 per cent of Twitter’s 7,500-person strong workforce.

The layoffs subsequently affected half of the company's workforce, according to a tweet by Twitter's head of safety and integrity.

Employees in the Singapore office were not spared as well.

Asking to come back

In a baffling turn of events, Twitter is now reaching out to "dozens" of employees who have been fired and asking them to return, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 7.

According to the report, people "familiar with the move" shared that some of those asked to return were laid off "by mistake".

Meanwhile, others were let go before management belatedly realised their work and experience might be necessary for the projects Musk had envisioned moving forward.

Twitter's plan to hire back was also revealed in a Nov. 6 tweet by Casey Newton, the founder and editor of tech media site Platformer.

Newton claimed that a message sent over the weekend to Twitter's internal messaging programme Slack shared that the company has "the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back".

"The requests for employees to return demonstrate how rushed and chaotic the process was," Bloomberg wrote.

Twitter did not reply to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Laid off via email

Nearly 3,700 people have been laid off this week via email, and employees only realised they were fired after their access to company-wide systems like email and Slack were suspended, reported Bloomberg.

According to Reuters, teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights, machine learning ethics, and some product and engineering teams were among those who had their staff count slashed.

On Nov. 5, Musk elaborated on the supposed reasons behind the layoffs.

Top photo from Unsplash and Pool / Getty Images

Muhyiddin will announce public holiday for M'sia if his coalition wins upcoming election

He framed the public holiday offer as a chance for Malaysians to go out to vote.

November 07, 2022, 01:56 PM

Ministry of Law introduces new procedure for post-appeal applications in capital punishment cases

A new procedure will be implemented.

November 07, 2022, 01:49 PM

Mamee founder, Pang Chin Hin, dies at 96

He leaves behind a legacy and a multi-generation household.

November 07, 2022, 12:37 PM

Meta Facebook to lay off thousands of employees out of 87,000 workforce: Wall Street Journal

Tech-industry retrenchment has arrived.

November 07, 2022, 11:04 AM

PAP will 'work doubly hard to win every seat & secure a strong mandate to govern': Lawrence Wong

Wong said that he does not assume the PAP will win the next general election, since he was designated the leader of the 4G team.

November 06, 2022, 11:08 PM

Veteran deejay Brian Richmond leaves GOLD 905, retiring from 51-year radio career

He said he is not going on vacation, but "going on a long, long journey".

November 06, 2022, 08:31 PM

M'sia monitors Covid-19 cases during upcoming GE: health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Khairy said that while there was a wave of infection in Malaysia, its severity was "not that bad".

November 06, 2022, 07:17 PM

Bus honks parked Mercedes at bus stop, driver verbally abuses bus captain & snatches his phone

A police report has been made.

November 06, 2022, 06:18 PM

Government needs strong mandate to act decisively, Opposition either missing in action or divisive: PM Lee

"They talk about a certain trade agreement when actually they're talking about a certain race", PM Lee said.

November 06, 2022, 06:09 PM

Next GE 'will be a very tough fight' for PAP & it must win 'political contestation': Heng Swee Keat

Heng said that PAP "does not take the support of Singaporeans for granted".

November 06, 2022, 04:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.