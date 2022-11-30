Twitter ends policy against Covid-19 misinformation with 1-sentence update

Twitter has stopped enforcing its policy against Covid-19 misinformation, which is meant to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the virus.

Users spotted the change on Monday, Nov. 28, reported AP news.

The update amounted to a single sentence: "Effective Nov. 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the Covid-19 misleading information policy."

During the pandemic, Twitter labelled misleading tweets about Covid-19, offered resources for users to find reliable information, and banned users who persistently spread misinformation.

Shifts in Twitter

This is just another change under the leadership of new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who continues to remake Twitter's content moderation policies in the name of free speech.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Previously, Musk reinstated numerous accounts that were previously banned under the guise of "amnesty".

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Andrew Tate were among those whose Twitter accounts were reinstated after they were banned for violating Twitter's content rules.

Musk has also recently alleged that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store and "won't tell us why".

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

When Apple apparently stopped advertising on Twitter, Musk tweeted, "Do they hate free speech in America?"

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The future of Twitter

The former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that Twitter was not safe under the ownership of Elon Musk, reported Reuters.

Roth warned that the company no longer has enough staff for safety work.

Top photo from Unsplash