Back

Twitter ends policy against Covid-19 misinformation with 1-sentence update

The policy has come into effect for a week already.

Hannah Martens | November 30, 2022, 02:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Twitter has stopped enforcing its policy against Covid-19 misinformation, which is meant to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the virus.

Users spotted the change on Monday, Nov. 28, reported AP news.

The update amounted to a single sentence: "Effective Nov. 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the Covid-19 misleading information policy."

Update to Twitter Covid-19 misleading information policy Photo from Twitter

During the pandemic, Twitter labelled misleading tweets about Covid-19, offered resources for users to find reliable information, and banned users who persistently spread misinformation.

Shifts in Twitter

This is just another change under the leadership of new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who continues to remake Twitter's content moderation policies in the name of free speech.

Previously, Musk reinstated numerous accounts that were previously banned under the guise of "amnesty".

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Andrew Tate were among those whose Twitter accounts were reinstated after they were banned for violating Twitter's content rules.

Musk has also recently alleged that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store and "won't tell us why".

When Apple apparently stopped advertising on Twitter, Musk tweeted, "Do they hate free speech in America?"

The future of Twitter

The former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that Twitter was not safe under the ownership of Elon Musk, reported Reuters.

Roth warned that the company no longer has enough staff for safety work.

Top photo from Unsplash

Pritam Singh wasn't angry at He Ting Ru's 377A speech, he just needed a toilet break, he clarified

When a man's gotta go, a man's gotta go.

November 30, 2022, 02:17 PM

PM Lee: 377A repeal & safeguarding traditional definition of marriage are 'balanced, wise steps forward'

PM Lee described it as a "major milestone for Singapore".

November 30, 2022, 12:26 PM

Melbourne-based Puzzle Coffee opens at ION Orchard with edible cups for your drinks

One more coffee option in town.

November 30, 2022, 12:10 PM

5 tips on how to save money in S'pore without feeling miserable

Don't waste money.

November 30, 2022, 11:55 AM

Qatar out of World Cup, first host country to lose all 3 group matches

Qatar is the current Asian Cup champions.

November 30, 2022, 11:49 AM

S'porean man, 37, jailed 10 years & 8 months for sexually assaulting daughter, 8, pretending she's his ex-girlfriend

He will also receive 12 strokes of the cane.

November 30, 2022, 10:57 AM

Gen Z & Millennials in S'pore aspire to retire by 58 on average: OCBC survey

Market uncertainty, inflation and rising interest rates contribute to a drop in the Financial Wellness Index.

November 30, 2022, 10:42 AM

Woman, 32, allegedly tweeted her protest outside the Chinese embassy in S'pore

She helped to document the evidence online.

November 30, 2022, 02:05 AM

Busking now allowed from 10am-10pm daily at 4 spots in Orchard in Dec. 2022, except on Dec. 24

Busking on Dec. 24 must end by 7pm, as authorities expect Orchard to be "teeming".

November 29, 2022, 10:17 PM

Shanmugam & Pritam Singh spar over WP's lack of 'official position' on 377A & LGBT candidates in general elections

Much back and forth.

November 29, 2022, 10:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.