Trump teases 'very big announcement', suggests 2024 White House bid

He could be back.

Hannah Martens | November 08, 2022, 03:56 PM

Events

Former United States president Donald Trump spoke at a political rally on Nov. 7, 2022, in Ohio and said he had a “very big announcement” to make on Nov. 15 (U.S timing), Reuters reported.

Trump was speaking to supporters at a rally for Republican U.S Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of the midterm election.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he announced as cheers erupted from the crowd.

He did not elaborate further as he did not want to “detract from tomorrow’s very important event”, which is the U.S midterm election.

He further described the midterm election as a “country saving election”.

Trump could really run again

The suggestion of Trump running once again for the presidency in 2024 came after he gave a speech criticising current U.S president Joe Biden’s leadership.

“We are a nation that is no longer respected or listened to anywhere around the world. We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke,” Trump said at a rally in Texas on Oct. 22.

Biden warned that a Republican victory in this midterm election could weaken the country’s democratic institution.

The midterm election is where the seats in the U.S Congress are contested.

Congress is the main body that makes U.S law, and it is predicted that the Republicans are likely to win a majority and pick up the seat they need to control the U.S Senate, which is the upper body of Congress.

While each body in Congress plays a role in crafting and passing legislation, the Senate has some additional powers not afforded to the House.

Not unprecedented

If Trump announces his campaign for the 2024 presidential race and wins, he will be the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

Only one other U.S president has served two full terms non-consecutively, and that was Grover Cleveland, elected in 1885 and again in 1893.

Photo Donald Trump Facebook

