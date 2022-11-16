S$1 Toto QuickPick ticket from Chai Chee Prime Supermarket wins S$5.68 million top prize

The S$5.68 million Toto top prize in a recent Monday, Nov. 14 draw was won by a single S$1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket, according to an announcement on the Singapore Pools website for the draw.

The ticket was sold by the Prime Supermarket Singapore Pools outlet located at 25A Chai Chee Road.

A QuickPick Ordinary Entry means that the six numbers on the lottery ticket were randomly generated by the system.

The winning numbers were 8, 15, 22, 26, 34, and 45, with an additional number of 32.

There were three Group 2 winning tickets that won S$196,060 each.

Since 2016 till now, the Singapore Pools outlet at the Prime Supermarket in Chai Chee has sold four tickets that won the Group 1 top prize, and 10 tickets that won the Group 2 prize.

Screenshot via Singapore Pools & Google Maps