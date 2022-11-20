Back

Timbre+ Eastside cleaner hailed as the real MVP for hyping up crowd during band performances

Someone give this uncle a pay raise.

Ashley Tan | November 20, 2022, 03:57 PM

Events

One elderly man who works as a cleaner at Timbre+ surely knows how to have fun at work.

Party hard

TikTok user wentricle recently visited Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo, where she spotted someone not part of the usual clientele participating in the festivities.

She was pleasantly surprised to see an elderly cleaner, donning a cowboy hat with LED lights around the brim, vibing to the live music.

Screenshot from wentricle / TikTok

Describing the uncle as "the real MVP (most valuable player)", her TikTok video later showed clips of the elderly man hyping up the crowd as the live band performed.

The uncle can be seen weaving through the tables of diners clapping in tune to the songs, standing next to the stage and swinging an LED sword above his head.

Gif from wentricle / TikTok

He was also seen giving fist bumps to fellow diners.

Screenshot from wentricle / TikTok

He then leaves the place on his bicycle, raising the LED sword in one hand as diners wave him "goodbye".

Screenshot from wentricle / TikTok

You can watch wentricle's full video here.

@wentriclewhen you deliver beyond your job scope♬ Give It Up - KC & The Sunshine Band

TikTok users applauded the cleaner's jovial attitude.

Super wholesome.

Top photo from wentricle / TikTok

