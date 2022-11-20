Timbre+ Eastside cleaner hailed as the real MVP for hyping up crowd during band performances

One elderly man who works as a cleaner at Timbre+ surely knows how to have fun at work.

Party hard

TikTok user wentricle recently visited Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo, where she spotted someone not part of the usual clientele participating in the festivities.

She was pleasantly surprised to see an elderly cleaner, donning a cowboy hat with LED lights around the brim, vibing to the live music.

Describing the uncle as "the real MVP (most valuable player)", her TikTok video later showed clips of the elderly man hyping up the crowd as the live band performed.

The uncle can be seen weaving through the tables of diners clapping in tune to the songs, standing next to the stage and swinging an LED sword above his head.

He was also seen giving fist bumps to fellow diners.

He then leaves the place on his bicycle, raising the LED sword in one hand as diners wave him "goodbye".

TikTok users applauded the cleaner's jovial attitude.

Super wholesome.

Top photo from wentricle / TikTok