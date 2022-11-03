Back

The Original Vadai opening new outlet at Boon Lay MRT station on Nov. 4, free prawn vadai for all customers

Convenient.

Nigel Chua | November 03, 2022, 05:49 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Original Vadai will have a total of nine outlets when its newest joint at Boon Lay opens on Friday (Nov. 4).

It will be the first outlet in the west of Singapore, as the vadai stall's other outlets are concentrated in the east and in the city area.

Free prawn vadai for all customers on opening day

For its opening day, Nov. 4, every customer will get a free piece of prawn vadai. This is to "appreciate [their] patience for the long wait," The Original Vadai wrote.

Steven Suriyah, founder of The Original Vadai, confirmed with Mothership that no purchase is required, but redemption of the free vadai is limited to one per person.

The outlet will open from 10am to 10pm daily.

The opening of the Boon Lay outlet had been teased on The Original Vadai's Facebook page since early October, though the opening date was not revealed:

The Original Vadai

The family-run business operated in pasar malams for years, and found a permanent location at Haig Road Hawker Centre in 2019.

Their signature vadai comes in flavours such as prawn, ikan bilis, dhal, chilli, and onion.

Ikan Bilis vadai. Photo via The Original Vadai on Facebook.

They also have skewers like chicken liver and chicken gizzard, and even fried giant squid.

Related stories

Top image via The Original Vadai

Temporary solar farms installed on vacant industrial land at Changi Business Park, Kallang, Tuas & Jurong

Flexible, modular solar systems are used at these vacant lands.

November 04, 2022, 10:32 AM

Qatar World Cup may allow rainbow flags, peaceful protests

Ole ole ole.

November 04, 2022, 10:23 AM

8,000 mangrove trees to be restored at abandoned shrimp ponds on Pulau Ubin by 2026

By recreating the ideal conditions for mangroves to grow and reestablish naturally.

November 04, 2022, 10:13 AM

BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car tyre punctured, hubcap & bumper damaged just 8 days after launch

Really BBQ.

November 04, 2022, 03:14 AM

Shanti Pereira, Terry Hee & Jessica Tan among 7 new S'pore athletes awarded with spexScholarship

This is the first time SportSG has conducted a second round of assessment of spexScholars within the same year.

November 04, 2022, 01:09 AM

Changi Festive Village: Underground carnival, dino-themed go-kart & glamping from Nov. 4, 2022

Festive season is upon us.

November 03, 2022, 07:46 PM

Porsche driver, 52, who allegedly hit & killed S'porean man in Taiwan, says 'I'm sorry'

He had to face the media.

November 03, 2022, 07:04 PM

Beijing winter festival comes to S'pore, features real snow made with Olympic-quality snow machines

Don't need to renew passport.

November 03, 2022, 07:02 PM

Starbucks S'pore launches X'mas menu including Pistachio Rose Cheesecake & Maple Pecan Twist

An exclusive Christmas lid stopper is also available for purchase.

November 03, 2022, 06:31 PM

PM Lee meets with China's Vice Premier Han Zheng, says he looks forward to visiting China soon

The outgoing Vice Premier also met with President Halimah Yacob and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

November 03, 2022, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.