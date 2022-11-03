The Original Vadai opening new outlet at Boon Lay MRT station on Nov. 4, free prawn vadai for all customers

The Original Vadai will have a total of nine outlets when its newest joint at Boon Lay opens on Friday (Nov. 4).

It will be the first outlet in the west of Singapore, as the vadai stall's other outlets are concentrated in the east and in the city area.

Free prawn vadai for all customers on opening day

For its opening day, Nov. 4, every customer will get a free piece of prawn vadai. This is to "appreciate [their] patience for the long wait," The Original Vadai wrote.

Steven Suriyah, founder of The Original Vadai, confirmed with Mothership that no purchase is required, but redemption of the free vadai is limited to one per person.

The outlet will open from 10am to 10pm daily.

The opening of the Boon Lay outlet had been teased on The Original Vadai's Facebook page since early October, though the opening date was not revealed:

The Original Vadai

The family-run business operated in pasar malams for years, and found a permanent location at Haig Road Hawker Centre in 2019.

Their signature vadai comes in flavours such as prawn, ikan bilis, dhal, chilli, and onion.

They also have skewers like chicken liver and chicken gizzard, and even fried giant squid.

