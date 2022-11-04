Food fair & Great World Carnival by Uncle Ringo running at Marina Bay from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

The Great Bay Fiesta is happening from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

The festive affair is held in conjunction with Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 and organised by The Show Master, the entertainment arm of Uncle Ringo.

The event spans over 20,000 square metres at the Bayfront Event Space with four main event segments:

The Great Cirque des Cascades

The Great World Carnival

The Great Food Fiesta

Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice

1. The Great Cirque des Cascades

The circus performance will start with Gandey's Circus' "Around The World in 80 Days".

Held in a climate-controlled 1,000-seater big top tent, the 80-minute show features nine premium circus acts specially curated from all over Europe.

Here's a look at some of the performers:

The Thunderdome

Four Perez Motorbikers will criss-cross and loop-the-loop in a five-metre steel mesh cage.

Panther Troupe

Watch as performers from the Panther Troupe showcase their mastery in gymnastics with their well-known group skipping act.

Cyr Wheel

This act features Alexander Shpilevoy as he stands inside the rim of a vertical ring to make it spin, circle and revolve.

Other acts include high-speed floor acrobatics, human pyramids, crazy clowns, and crossbow performances.

Here's the seat map:

Tickets start from S$68, and can be purchased via this link.

Normal Premier VIP Early bird price (purchased before Nov. 15) *not applicable to tickets on New Year’s Eve S$68 S$88 S$98 Standard price (purchased after Nov. 15) Weekdays (no show on Mondays) Show time(s): 7pm S$72 S$92 S$102 Weekends, public holidays, eve of public holidays Show time(s): 2:30pm, 4pm, 7pm S$82 S$102 S$112 New Year’s Eve S$108 S$128 S$148

2. The Great World Carnival by Uncle Ringo

Expect classic rides like the Ringo Slide, Big Carousel, Pirate Ship, Bumper Cars and Water Boat at this carnival.

Of course, it wouldn't be complete without the carnival games, where guests can win prizes like mega-sized plushies.

There will also be an inflatable playland from one of OpenSea's renowned projects, Prime Ape Planet.

The carnival admission ticket costs S$10, which includes S$5 worth of carnival credits.

Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice

At 2,400 square metres, the winter playground in an indoor tent will be divided into two sections.

The Snow Section has snow created using the same snow-making machines used in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Guests can build snowmen, make snow angels, and bounce off "snow clouds".

The area will also have a 70-metre snow slope.

The Ice Section houses activities like ice bowling and ice curling.

There is also a 260-square-metre ice cycling rink, with single and tandem bikes.

Guests can look forward to the 4.5-metre high figure-8 ice slide.

The ice section also has an ice bar, where guests can have a variety of ice-cold beers and bespoke ice-themed cocktails.

There will also be a pop-up cafe by Chocolate Origin.

Tickets to Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice start from S$25.

Prices listed in the table exclude booking fees.

4. The Great Food Fiesta

The Great Food Fiesta will feature a selection of food from both local and international brands.

This includes a beer garden and meats from local yakiniku restaurant Grill by Cut.

Over 10 brands will be flown in from Thailand, including the TikTok-famous Indy Pancake Cartoon.

There's also food like beef curry and beef bolognese from social enterprise My NoNNa.

The Great Bay Fiesta

Where: 12A Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018970

When:

Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

1pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Great Bay Fiesta.