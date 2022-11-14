4 teens, aged 13-14, arrested over vandalism of Punggol multi-storey car park & fitness corner

Four teenagers, aged 13 to 14, have been arrested over the vandalism of a multi-storey car park, several vehicles and the equipment of a fitness corner in Punggol, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of vandalism at Block 325A Sumang Walk on Nov. 13, at 2.40 am.

Car park signs vandalised

According to Shin Min , the car park was defaced on every storey with graffiti.

The graffiti included obscenities in English, and in one instance, spraying over the "up" and "down" signs to indicate the opposite direction.

In addition, a few vehicles were also defaced.

As for the vandalised fitness equipment, these were found at Block 323A, about 100m from the car park, along with defaced signs, Shin Min further reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos by Shin Min Daily News