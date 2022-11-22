Back

S'porean tattooist Elson Yeo, 43, passes away after battle with cancer

Lean Jinghui | November 22, 2022, 06:06 PM

Singaporean tattooist and owner of thINK Tattoo Elson Yeo has died at 43.

Yeo is a tattooist with over two decades of professional experience, and his studio specialises in custom tattoos that are never repeated or copied.

Battled with cancer

According to social media posts, Yeo passed away after a long-drawn battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Yeo was open about his condition online, and posted updates about his diagnosis and treatments.

"He remained unbowed through his illness bravely borne," his obituary wrote.

Prior to his passing, Yeo was known as a devoted husband and father, and was described as "a genius artist who loved people, fashion and adventure", according to his obituary.

From various tributes posted to his Facebook page, he was also regarded by many as relentlessly positive.

Despite having his livelihood disrupted by the Circuit Breaker period during the Covid-19 pandemic, Yeo once told Mothership about how he'd taken the pandemic in stride, and stated that it was "unproductive to dwell in negativity".

In a Facebook post on Nov. 19, thINK Tattoo confirmed the passing of Yeo, and shared that it had lost its "brightest light" and ringmaster.

Hailed as a "legend"

Tributes by those who knew Yeo shared that he was a "legend", and hailed his bravery and positive attitude in fighting till the end in his battle against cancer.

One user stated succinctly: "Your legacy endures on my skin brother. Keep rocking out the way you always have."

Others also thanked Yeo for the art he had created for them, with one user sharing that Yeo was one of the tattoo artists "who really care[d] about why and how his clients wants their ink", while another user reminisced about how he had previously spent almost thirteen hours getting his ink done by Yeo in Singapore.

According to his obituary, Yeo's final request was for his loved ones to celebrate his life and not mourn his passing.

He leaves behind a wife and young son.

