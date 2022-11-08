Back

Taiwanese soldier, 25, dies after volunteering to fight in Ukraine war

He is the first person from Taiwan to be killed in the conflict.

Nixon Tan | November 08, 2022, 01:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Taiwanese soldier, who was part of the volunteer battalion, has died while fighting in the Ukraine war.

Taipei's foreign ministry said the 25-year-old Tseng Sheng-kuang was believed to be the first person from Taiwan to have died in the conflict that has stretched close to nine months.

The ministry said that a Ukrainian field commander confirmed his death.

Cause of death

As reported by Central News Agency, a semi-official Taiwanese media outlet, Tseng was wounded and died of blood loss when his unit was attacked by the Russian army in Luhansk Oblast.

He was serving with a battalion of fellow volunteers at that time.

Tseng's comrades informed his family of his death on Nov. 2 and news of Tseng's passing was released on Nov. 4.

Of the 10 Taiwanese soldiers who responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for international volunteers, he was the first to die, as confirmed by his family.

"We express our sincere condolences for our countryman who sacrificed his life for the war in Ukraine, and pay tribute to his spirit of assisting the Ukrainians in defending freedom and democracy," the Taiwan foreign ministry said in a statement late on Nov. 5.

The ministry also offered to help Tseng's family with arrangements to travel to Ukraine to identify and recover the body.

Timeline of events

Tseng was reported to be an army veteran from Taiwan's indigenous Amis minority.

His wife said Tseng had travelled to Ukraine in June 2022 and they had last been in touch on Oct. 23 when he was about to begin a five-day mission.

She then received a message on Nov. 2, sent from his mobile phone by a colleague, saying that her husband had been injured while fighting, and had unfortunately passed on en route to the hospital.

She describe her husband as "an honest man with a strong sense of justice".

Across Taiwan, there has been an outpouring of sympathy for Ukraine.

The plight of the war-torn country has resonated with many on the island who perceive China's looming presence as a threat.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and Russia's invasion has deepened fears that China might attempt something similar and annex the island.

Top Photo via cna.com.tw

I spent the day at a graduate clubhouse working out, eating & singing by myself

It was pretty great.

November 08, 2022, 06:28 PM

Diner shocked 2-dish S$3 cai png from Clementi hawker centre sparsely filled with food

10 slices of potato, 5 cubes of meat, 12 slices of onion, 5 pieces of dried red chili & 1 accidental spring onion.

November 08, 2022, 06:16 PM

WP's alternatives to GST hike 'do not add up', would either need middle income to pay more or use reserves: Lawrence Wong

Wong said he took issue at the simplistic narrative that the WP has painted of the government.

November 08, 2022, 06:04 PM

Long wait times, crowded emergency rooms at hospitals due to mismatch in demand & supply of beds: Ong Ye Kung

Many factors at play.

November 08, 2022, 05:49 PM

S'pore rescues some 300 suspected migrants from sinking boat

Those on board have since headed to Vietnam.

November 08, 2022, 05:27 PM

I showed my grandma love by feeding her because that’s what she has always done for me

Full hearts and tummies.

November 08, 2022, 05:16 PM

Chee Hong Tat rebuts PSP’s Leong Mun Wai’s analogy opposing GST hike, says filial piety & taking care of elderly is a virtue

The Ah Gong tale was first brought up by then-MP Lee Bee Wah in a 2019 parliament sitting.

November 08, 2022, 05:00 PM

Trump teases 'very big announcement', suggests 2024 White House bid

He could be back.

November 08, 2022, 03:56 PM

PAP Sitoh Yih Pin & WP Leon Perera & Jamus Lim argue intensely over GST hike & NIRC ratio

In his response, Sitoh reiterated several times that for a small country like Singapore, “saving is a virtue”.

November 08, 2022, 03:43 PM

MOH to focus on 7-day moving average instead of daily number of S'pore Covid-19 cases

MOH will shift the Covid-19 situation focus to the seven-day moving average of local cases.

November 08, 2022, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.