A 3D2N theme park-filled itinerary for your year-end family trip to M’sia

It’s the end of the year and you’re looking for a holiday that the whole family can enjoy.

Why not consider an adventure-filled trip to Malaysia at Sunway Theme Parks?

We’ve put together a three-day, two-night glamping itinerary that promises to take you through a range of experiences — from adrenaline-pumping thrills, to relaxing in tranquillity, and of course, a much needed retail therapy.

Day 1

Start your trip by making your way to Ipoh, and arrive at Sunway’s Lost World of Tambun.

If you’re making the drive from Singapore, it could take up to seven hours, so prepare yourself with snacks and media so everyone is kept entertained and well-fed along the way.

In any case, nestled among 400 million-year-old limestone hills, the Lost World of Tambun is worth the journey.

Its glamping accommodation offers you the chance to get in touch with nature, without having to put up with the “icky” bits.

A two adult, two children package starting from RM1,545 (S$468.12) includes:

One king-sized bed, two single beds

Buffet breakfast for four

Two-day entrance to the theme park for two adults and two children

Two-day entrance to the night park for two adults and two children

Amenities like towels, toiletries and WiFi.

Alternatively, guests can also opt to get rooms at Lost World Hotel, which is just a stone’s throw away from the multi-award theme park.

But whether you’re spending the night camping away in nature or relaxing in your hotel room, these six attractions are a must in your list of places to visit during the day:

Roller coasters and water slides aside, a day at the Lost World of Tambun gives thrill seekers a chance to explore and get physical with activities like Via Ferrata, abseiling, high ropes courses, zipline, and cave explorations.

If you want to get up close with animals, the Lost World Petting Zoo is the place for you. Tarantulas, giraffes, zebras, rabbits, snakes, and marmosets abound for an immersive educational experience.

The latest addition to Lost World Of Tambun's big family — a spritely baby hippo called Jaguh!

For those who are feeling a little nostalgic, they can drop by Lost World Tin Valley, an attraction that helps to educate the current generation about the history of tin mining in Ipoh through interactive exhibits and activities.

Once night falls, immerse yourself in an all-natural mineral hot spring at the Lost World Hot Springs. For those who are willing to splurge a little more for an all-out spa experience, visit the Steam Cave which doubles as a detoxifying sauna.

For dinner time, head over to Lost World’s Ipoh Street. Modelled after a typical street in Ipoh, this area is stacked with popular street eats and snacks.

Day 2

Lost World of Tambun opens at 10am so after enjoying your buffet breakfast, head back to the park and finish off any of the activities you didn’t get to try the day before.

But don’t lose track of time, because Sunway Lagoon in Kuala Lumpur awaits with a whole host of rides and attractions for another fun-packed day.

Once again you’ll be camping out, but this time, right in the middle of a theme park.

Sunway Lagoon’s “Camp Out!” package for two starting from RM598 (S$181.19) includes:

Twin bed

Sunway Lagoon admission ticket for two

Camping facilities

BBQ dinner for two

Breakfast for two

10 per cent off pay-per-ride activities, lockers, and tube rental

Six different sections make up Sunway’s “Best Day Ever” experience:

Bump into your favourite Nickelodeon Characters while exploring the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon’s colossal water rides, aqua playgrounds, and canopy walks. If your heart can take it, Monsoon 360 takes you through an intense vertical free fall experience.

If that's not thrilling enough, the bungy jump and go-karts at X Park, swivelling upside down at Amusement Park’s 360-degree rotating pirate ship, and plunging through the world’s largest vortex ride at Water Park, should do the trick.

For a different kind of thrill, enter Lynton V Harris’ Scream Park for a live-action scare extravaganza.

In the evening, sit back and enjoy a fuss-free BBQ dinner, already included in your “Camp Out!” package, before watching the sun set over Sunway Lagoon.

Day 3

On the last day of your short trip, it’s time for some shopping — both for yourself and maybe some gifts for friends and family.

For that, there’s no better location than next door’s Sunway Pyramid, an Egyptian-themed lifestyle adventure shopping mall which boasts more than 1,000 retailers where you can shop and eat to your heart’s content.

With all the big brands and 4.3 million square feet of shopping territory, Sunway Pyramid is the cherry on top of a short getaway.

After you’ve shopped till you dropped, spend the rest of the day travelling back to Singapore, with lots of new family moments and memories in tow.

